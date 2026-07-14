FCC, NRC Deepen Partnership To Promote Fair Federal Representation

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have strengthened their partnership to ensure fair federal representation in recruitments, promotions and other personnel processes, in line with Federal Character Principles and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

The renewed commitment was made on Tuesday during an interactive meeting between the FCC Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation and the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the FCC Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation, and the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State, Hon. Peter Eze, said the engagement reflected the commission’s resolve to move from a reactive to a proactive approach in enforcing the Federal Character Principle.

He explained that the meeting formed part of the commission’s oversight responsibility over the Nigerian Railway Corporation and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“We no longer want to be reactive to issues involving MDAs. We want to be proactive. We have reached a stage where we want to be strategic rather than merely administrative,” Eze said.

According to him, discussions during the meeting focused on recruitments, promotions and monitoring, areas where the commission had not previously been adequately involved.

“We identified issues relating to recruitments, monitoring and promotions. They are now aware that the commission has the constitutional mandate to oversee those areas.

“Going forward, if such activities are carried out without involving the Federal Character Commission, we will take appropriate action,” he said.

Eze, however, commended the management of the NRC for embracing the commission’s new direction and pledging to work closely with the FCC.

“We are very satisfied with their response. The managing director and his management team have the interest of Nigeria at heart. They are committed to the country’s progress and to promoting a united and functional Nigeria,” he added.

He further disclosed that the commission would work with the railway corporation to review its nominal roll to ensure future recruitments reflect equitable state representation.

Responding, the Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, described the engagement as productive and timely, saying it reinforced the importance of collaborations among government institutions.

“The interaction is fantastic. It was highly educational, professional and conducted in good faith. It has further highlighted the importance of inter-agency cooperation,” Opeifa said.

He reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to national integration, noting that the railway remained one of the strongest symbols of Nigeria’s unity.

“If there is any federal agency that symbolises national integration, it is the Nigerian Railway Corporation. Likewise, if there is any federal agency mandated to sustain that integration, it is the Federal Character Commission.

“We have assured the commission that we will do everything possible to strengthen what the Nigerian Railway Corporation represents, which is Nigeria’s integration,” he said.

Opeifa also disclosed that the corporation had continued to deploy technology to improve its operations despite funding constraints.

“We are already deploying technology within the limits of what we can afford. If we have more funding, we will deploy even more technology. Whatever budget is made available to us will be used judiciously to ensure Nigerians benefit from it,” he added.

On her part, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, who received the FCC committee and the management of NRC on courtesy call following the interactive meeting, said the commission’s engagement with federal agencies was aimed at fostering collaboration rather than confrontation.

She said the commission was committed to ensuring that every Nigerian enjoyed a sense of belonging through strict compliance with the Federal Character Principle.

“We share the same mission and objective — to make Nigeria better, unite the country, ensure everyone feels welcome and make every Nigerian feel relevant in the scheme of things,” Omidiran said.

She maintained that, while the FCC preferred dialogue and guidance, agencies that deliberately violated constitutional provisions would face appropriate sanctions.

“I have always maintained that the FCC is not a punitive organisation. My approach is to collaborate with everyone. It is only when an agency deliberately refuses to comply that we will invoke the constitutional provisions empowering us to sanction offenders,” she said.

Omidiran added that the commission had streamlined its approval process, with complete applications now receiving approval on the same day, as part of ongoing reforms aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery.