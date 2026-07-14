Oriire: Senate Urges Tinubu to Sustain Anti-Terror Offensive, Advocates Prompt Compensation for Fallen Troops

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to sustain and intensify military operations against terrorists, kidnappers, bandits and other violent criminal groups across the country, insisting that the current momentum in the fight against insecurity must not be allowed to wane.

The upper chamber also directed the Federal Government to ensure the immediate payment of statutory death benefits, insurance claims, pensions and other welfare entitlements to the families of security personnel who lost their lives during the successful rescue of 39 abducted schoolchildren and seven teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The resolutions followed the unanimous adoption of a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), and co-sponsored by all senators during Tuesday’s plenary.

The Senate further called on the government to strengthen ongoing military operations by providing the Armed Forces and other security agencies with modern combat equipment, advanced surveillance technology, improved logistics, enhanced intelligence-gathering capabilities and better welfare packages to boost operational efficiency.

The lawmakers stressed that sustained investment in the welfare, training and operational capacity of the Armed Forces and other security agencies remained critical until Nigerians could live, work, conduct business and pursue education without fear of attacks.

The chamber’s resolutions came as it formally commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Armed Forces and security agencies for the successful rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers after more than 50 days in captivity.

Moving the motion, Bamidele described the rescue mission as a major breakthrough in the country’s fight against insecurity and a demonstration of the growing professionalism, coordination and operational effectiveness of Nigeria’s security agencies.

He recalled that heavily armed terrorists invaded schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026, abducting 39 pupils and seven teachers, an incident that threw families and the nation into deep anxiety.

According to him, President Tinubu responded swiftly by directing the Armed Forces and all security and intelligence agencies to deploy every lawful resource necessary to secure the unconditional release of the victims.

Bamidele said the directive culminated in an intelligence-driven operation that lasted more than 50 days before the victims were rescued on July 10, while eight suspected terrorists were arrested and several others neutralised.

He noted that the operation had restored confidence among Nigerians, particularly parents and school communities, while sending a strong message that criminal groups would not find safe haven anywhere in the country.

The Senate, however, observed that the successful operation came at a painful cost, paying glowing tribute to three security personnel who died during the rescue mission.

The fallen heroes were identified as Lieutenant F. A. Isaac of the Nigerian Army, Private Silas Musa of the 81 Battalion, Nigerian Army, and Sergeant Abena John Jerome of the Nigeria Police Force.

The lawmakers also commended Lance Corporal Adamu Hussain of the 81 Battalion, who sustained injuries during the operation, urging the relevant authorities to provide him with the best available medical treatment and ensure he receives all his welfare entitlements.

In honour of the slain officers, senators observed a minute’s silence and extended condolences to their families, the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force and the wider security community.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North), whose constituency was directly affected by the abduction, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the military for rescuing the victims.

Buhari said: “We appreciate the Federal Government for bringing our children back.”

Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central) also praised the Armed Forces for the successful operation but urged them not to relent until other abducted children still being held in parts of Borno and Yobe States regain their freedom.

“What the Armed Forces did is commendable. There are other children still in captivity in Borno and Yobe. I want the Armed Forces to ensure those children also regain their freedom,” he said.

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, faulted Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s call for a United Nations-led investigation into the abduction, arguing that such a move could undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and diminish the achievements of local security institutions.

He said the period called for national unity and support for the country’s security agencies rather than actions capable of politicising the rescue operation.

“Suggesting that external bodies such as the United Nations should take over responsibilities that rightly belong to Nigeria amounts to questioning our nation’s sovereignty and undermining the efforts of our security institutions,” Oshiomhole said.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) urged the government to complement the rescue effort with comprehensive psychological support, trauma counselling and rehabilitation programmes for the rescued pupils and teachers to help them recover from their ordeal.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, commended President Tinubu for his commitment to tackling insecurity, assuring Nigerians that the National Assembly would continue to support measures aimed at restoring peace across the country.

“The president has done very well. We know the commitment he has deployed to change the trajectory of insecurity in the country. The Senate will continue to support him,” Barau said.

The Senate also urged Nigerians to continue supporting security agencies through timely intelligence sharing and cooperation, insisting that defeating terrorism and banditry requires a collective national effort.

Meanwhile, the upper chamber received for first reading three executive bills seeking amendments to the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the Federal Medical Centres Act and the Nigerian Correctional Service Act as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s justice and healthcare systems.