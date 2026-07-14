Navy Arrests Two, Recover Vandalised Oil Pipeline In Imo

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the Naval Base Oguta have arrested a 57-year-old retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) identified as Alfred Kwosa for alleged vandalism of oil pipeline at Oguta, Imo State.

Also arrested in connection with the vandalism was one Michael Nnamdi alias ‘Piloter’, aged 51, identified as a member of the criminal syndicate at his residence in neighbouring Nnebuku community.

According to the Commander, Naval Base Oguta, Commodore Sabo Tanko Lengaya, the suspects were arrested on Monday when a Mercedes truck with registration number AGL 378 XV laden with 10 X crude oil pipeline was intercepted by operatives of the base.

He said the vandalized oil pipeline belonged to ADDAX petroleum and suspected to have been vandalized from pipeline system along Osu-Obodo road in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Commodore Lengaya disclosed that during the operation, the truck driver, Stanley Uzoma, escaped on sighting the troops but the escort of the consignment, Alfred Kwosa, a retired Deputy Suprintendent of Police, from Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, was apprehended.

He said the retired police officer sustained gunshot wound while attempting to escape, while Nnamdi alias ‘Piloter’, a member of the syndicate, was traced and picked at his residence in the neighbouring Nnebuku community.

“The arrested suspects and the recovered vehicle were taken into custody at Naval Base Oguta for preliminary investigation while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing driver and other members of the criminal syndicate,” Lengaya said.

The naval boss stated that the operation was consistent with the objectives of the Nigerian Navy in the continued internal security operations aimed at denying criminal elements the freedom of action in the state.

He stated further that the operation represented a significant success in the ongoing efforts by the Naval Base Oguta to combat crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other acts of economic sabotage targeting critical national assets in furtherance of the Nigerian Navy strategic mandate within its area of operations.

Lengaya maintained that the timely interception of the suspected vandals and recovery of the suspected stolen pipeline materials denied the criminal syndicate the opportunity to further their illegal activities and provided valuable intelligence to support follow-up operations against other members of the network.