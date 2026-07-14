NAF Assesses C-130H Maintenance in  Portugal, Reaffirms Commitment to Safety

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aircraft safety, airworthiness, and operational readiness by directing a high-level delegation to Portugal to assess the ongoing Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) of C-130H aircraft, NAF 913.

The latest development comes barely a week after the Nigerian Air Force recorded another milestone in its fleet modernisation programme with the successful completion of Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) on an additional batch of three AW109 Trekker Type B helicopters, a development expected to further enhance its operational capability in addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

The acceptance tests, according to the NAF, were conducted at Leonardo Helicopters’ facility in Vergiate, Italy, by a delegation comprising representatives of the Nigerian Air Force and the Ministry of Defence.

The Service noted that the exercise underscored the federal government’s sustained commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s air power capabilities and improving the operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the delegation to Portugal was led by the Chief of Aircraft Engineering, Air Vice Marshal Olufemi Samson Ogunsina, and included the Commander of the 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Air Commodore Eric Kpokpogri.

The statement said the team visited Messrs OGMA-Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal to assess progress on the maintenance programme and engage with the company’s management on measures to facilitate its timely completion.

During the visit, the delegation carried out a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing maintenance work and held strategic discussions with OGMA officials on practical measures to optimise timelines and sustain momentum towards the aircraft’s return to service.

The statement noted that the engagement reflects the proactive approach of the current NAF leadership in maintaining close oversight of critical maintenance programmes and ensuring that all aircraft continue to operate in accordance with the highest international standards of safety, reliability and airworthiness.

The visit also served to reassure the public regarding the status of the aircraft, which had earlier departed Nigeria for its scheduled depot-level maintenance abroad.

The statement explained that although the aircraft encountered unforeseen transit challenges, the Nigerian Air Force remained resolute in ensuring its safe arrival at the designated maintenance facility, where it is undergoing comprehensive inspection and servicing in line with global best practices.

According to the statement, this underscores the Service’s unwavering commitment to safety, technical integrity and long-term operational effectiveness, while placing the highest priority on the safe and efficient utilisation of its air assets.

Given the strategic importance of the C-130H platform to national and regional airlift operations, both parties also reviewed measures aimed at sustaining the momentum of the maintenance programme and facilitating the aircraft’s timely return to operational service.

The discussions further reinforced the longstanding partnership between the Nigerian Air Force and global aerospace stakeholders in preserving critical airlift capabilities and strengthening the Service’s capacity to support national and regional operations effectively.

Beyond the ongoing maintenance programme, the delegation explored broader areas of cooperation with OGMA and other industry partners, with particular emphasis on long-term support for the NAF’s C-130H fleet, technical training, logistics support and future sustainment requirements.

The engagements also examined opportunities for collaboration in emerging strategic airlift programmes, reflecting the Nigerian Air Force’s forward-looking approach to capability development and its determination to build a modern, technologically advanced and mission-ready force.

Speaking on the significance of the visit, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reiterated the Service’s resolve to uphold the highest standards of safety and operational readiness.

“The safety of our personnel and the airworthiness of our platforms remain paramount. We will continue to strengthen our maintenance culture and strategic partnerships to ensure that the Nigerian Air Force remains a highly professional, mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive air power in support of national security objectives,” the CAS said.

He added that the ongoing maintenance efforts further demonstrate the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to preserving its critical airlift capabilities while reinforcing public confidence in the professionalism, resilience and technical competence of the Service.