Anochilionye Bags AMTY School Administrator of the Year Award

The organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards have named the Manager and Principal of St. Charles College, Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Ositadimma Anochilionye, as the School Administrator of the Year in recognition of his outstanding leadership and transformative contributions to education.

The honour comes less than two years after Rev. Fr. Anochilionye assumed office in September 2024, during which he has spearheaded far-reaching academic, infrastructural and administrative reforms that have repositioned St. Charles College as one of Anambra State’s leading secondary schools.

Among the achievements credited to his administration are the construction of two modern hostel blocks, the establishment of a standard Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre for WAEC, NECO and JAMB computer-based examinations, installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras across the school premises, reconstruction of the school’s refectory, beautification of the college entrance and avenues, rebuilding sections of the school fence and interlocking of the school premises.

He also introduced Chinese language and robotics into the school’s curriculum, acquired modern musical instruments for the school choir and strengthened the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, discipline and moral formation.

The organisers noted that his leadership has fostered a conducive learning environment while encouraging students to participate in national and international academic competitions, quizzes and other extracurricular activities.

Born in Awka-Etiti, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Anochilionye attended Community Primary School, Awka-Etiti, St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Awka-Etiti, and All Hallows’ Seminary, Onitsha, before proceeding to Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu, and Blessed Tansi Major Seminary, Onitsha, for his philosophical and theological studies.

He obtained bachelor’s degrees in Philosophy and Theology from the Pontifical Urban University, Rome, and was ordained a Roman Catholic priest on August 14, 2004.

He later earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in Education from the Pontifical Salesian University, Rome. Fluent in English, Italian and German, with a working knowledge of Spanish, Rev. Fr. Anochilionye has spent nearly 22 years in the education sector.

Before his appointment at St. Charles College in 2024, he served as Principal and Manager of St. Anthony’s Comprehensive Secondary School, Umudioka-Dunukofia, from 2006 to 2015, and later headed Our Lady’s International Academy, Umuoji.

The School Administrator of the Year award, to be presented at the Anambra Man of the Year Awards, recognises his commitment to educational excellence, infrastructure development, innovation and the holistic formation of young people.