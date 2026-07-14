Fidelity Bank Distributes 180,000 Food Packs

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to improve the welfare of the people in Nigeria, the management of Fidelity Bank of Nigeria Plc has distributed over 180,000 food packs to Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones.

The Regional Head of TideFidelity, Mrs. Blessing Onuemere, disclosed this while speaking at the official distribution of food packs to the beneficiaries in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Lokoja branch Manager of the bank, Mr. Nuhu Omale, who represented the regional manager, on behalf of the management and staff of Fidelity Bank Plc, warmly welcomed all to the special Fidelity Food Bank distribution in Lokoja.

According to her, “The Fidelity Food Bank programme was created in April 2023 as part of our contributions to the reduction of hunger and manipulation in our host communities. Since its inception, we have distributed more than 180,000 food packs to Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones.

“Through this programme, we are also helping to meet Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to achieve zero hunger.

“At Fidelity Bank, we consistently undertake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives across the country, aimed at improving the living conditions of our host communities and fostering sustainable development.

“Today’s distribution will provide over 1,000 beneficiaries with essential feeding supplies. This event goes much further than the distribution of food items; it is about uplifting lives, strengthening communities, and supporting families with resources that contribute to their well-being and resilience.

“My gratitude goes to our hosts at today’s event-the Lokoja community-for hosting us. We are also grateful to the Abbasid Foundation and our partners for helping us facilitate this initiative.”

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Usman Ododo, has commended Fidelity Bank for the social intervention, noting that the administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for the bank to do business.

The governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr. Farouk Yahaya, expressed gratitude to the management of Fidelity Bank for reaching out to the vulnerable, particularly youths and women.

He, therefore, assured the bank of his commitment to strengthen a good business environment to operate, adding that if other banks have emulated the Fidelity Bank, the lives would have been more meaningful to the less privileged.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Monday Anyenbe, lauded the management of the Fidelity Bank for targeting the youths.

Anyenbe explained that no fewer than 1.8 million youths across the North Central Zone have benefited from Fidelity Bank’s Food Bank Outreach programme.

He added that Kogi State youths are now benefiting from what others have enjoyed before now, noting that the government will continue to strengthen the partnership with the bank.