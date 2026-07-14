MTN Pulse Nigeria, PMI Take Future-ready Skills to Nigerian Campuses

MTN Nigeria’s Live it 100 on Campus roadshow is visiting seven universities across five of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to connect students to emerging career opportunities and equip them with the skills and insights needed to succeed.

As artificial intelligence, automation, and digital transformation reshape industries worldwide, employers are increasingly looking beyond academic qualifications to practical skills such as problem-solving, adaptability, collaboration, and leadership. For today’s university students, success will depend not only on what they know but on their ability to apply that knowledge in a rapidly evolving world of work.

It is this understanding that underpins roadshow by MTN Nigeria. The roadshow began at Delta State University in June and will continue at Ekiti State University between July 15 and 17.

It will move to Ahmadu Bello University, Abia State University, Lagos State University, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and the University of Calabar till the end of the year.

Live it 100 on Campus is MTN Nigeria’s flagship youth engagement platform, designed to connect with students across key tertiary institutions through a dynamic blend of technology, entertainment, innovation, and empowerment.

The three-day experiential roadshow is tailored around the passions, aspirations, and lifestyle needs of young people, creating opportunities for engagement, learning, and personal growth while showcasing MTN’s products, services, and digital ecosystem.

To deepen the programme’s empowerment agenda, MTN has partnered with Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading authority on project success, to help students understand the skills, mindsets, and career opportunities that will be critical in an increasingly project-driven economy. Expected to reach over 20,000 students, the roadshow will mark one of PMI’s most significant youth engagement programmes in Nigeria.

PMI will deliver career empowerment sessions focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, digital transformation, and project leadership, connecting students with project professionals and demonstrating how project management underpins careers in technology, engineering, business, entertainment, the creative economy, and public service.

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in every industry, technical knowledge alone will not be enough. Organisations will increasingly need professionals who can combine digital fluency with the ability to lead teams, manage change, and deliver AI-enabled initiatives responsibly. By introducing students to the fundamentals and emerging AI capabilities, PMI aims to equip them with a broader set of skills for the digital economy.

Managing Director, PMI Sub-Sahara Africa, George Asamani, said: “The future belongs to people who can take an idea and make it happen. Across Nigeria, we are seeing young people redefine what’s possible, from technology and entrepreneurship to music, film, fashion, gaming, and digital content creation. Regardless of where their ambitions lie, the ability to lead, collaborate, solve problems, and deliver results will determine their success. Those are the capabilities we want every student to begin developing before they leave university.”

Students interested in taking the next step will also be introduced to PMI’s globally recognised learning and certification pathways, including the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), an internationally recognised entry-level certification designed for students and early-career professionals, and the Cognitive Project Management in AI (CPMAI)™ course, which equips professionals with the skills to lead AI-enabled projects.

Senior Manager, Youth and Teen Segment, MTN Nigeria, Temilolu Salako, said the programme reflects the organisation’s belief that empowering young people requires more than providing access to technology.

“Today’s students will enter a world of work that looks very different from the one their parents knew. Many of the jobs they will eventually do have not yet been created, while existing careers continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace.”

“Universities provide one of the few environments where young people can explore possibilities, discover their interests, and begin shaping their future. Through Live it 100 on Campus, we are creating experiences that expose students to new opportunities, connect them with industry experts, and help them develop practical skills they can apply throughout their academic and professional journeys.”

Beyond the roadshow, PMI will connect students with the PMI Nigeria Chapter, one of the largest and most active PMI chapters in Sub-Saharan Africa. The chapter will serve as the gateway to continued learning, mentorship, professional networking, and leadership opportunities, while also supporting interested students in establishing PMI Student Clubs on their campuses. Through these clubs, students can gain hands-on project experience, develop leadership capabilities, and become part of a global community of project professionals.

“We are excited to partner with MTN Nigeria because we share a common belief – young people should not have to wait until graduation to begin preparing for the future. The world is changing rapidly, and students need early exposure to the skills that will help them succeed. By bringing these conversations directly to campuses, we can help young people build the confidence and capabilities to shape their own futures,” Asamani concluded.