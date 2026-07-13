Rescued Oyo School Principal Recounts Ordeal

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Principal of the school, Mrs..Rachael Alamu, has recounted the ordeal they endured, describing the experience as traumatic and emotionally draining.

Alamu while speaking with journalists shortly after the victims were handed over to the Oyo State government, said they survived difficult conditions while in captivity and drew strength from the belief that Nigerians were praying for their safe return.

“It was a harrowing experience. We went through a lot, but we knew Nigerians were praying for us while we were in captivity. The kidnappers used fear to subdue us,” she said.

Alamu said two teachers lost their lives during the period of captivity.

“They killed Mr. Micheal on the second day we got there, while Deacon was killed on the first Sunday in June,” she said, expressing gratitude to God for preserving the lives of the remaining captives.

She also revealed that before they regained their freedom, the victims were forced to trek through the forest for about four hours during the night, leaving many of them with injuries.

“We walked in the bush for about four hours at night, and that’s why we have bruises all over our bodies,” she explained.

Responding to questions from journalists, Alamu clarified that none of the victims was sexually assaulted during their captivity, saying, “there was no sexual assault.”

When asked whether the experience would affect her teaching career, Alamu admitted that she was still trying to come to terms with the trauma and had not decided whether she would return to work.

“With time, I believe I will heal. But from Ogbomoso to where I work is already a long distance, and I have worked for 28 years already. I don’t know what to do about that for now, but with time, I believe I will be able to make a decision,” she said.

Alamu however, expressed appreciation to God for preserving their lives and thanked the Federal Government, the Oyo State government, security agencies and Nigerians for their efforts and prayers throughout their ordeal.

“We thank God for not leaving us. We thank the government for rescuing us, and we thank Nigerians for their prayers and support throughout our ordeal,” she added.