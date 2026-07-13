Ayo Adeyemi Congratulates Muiz Banire on Julius Berger’s Board Appointment 

A respected management consultant, leadership development expert, Director of BQ Consulting and President of the AA Mentor Foundation, Dr. Ayo Adeyemi, has extended his warmest congratulations to distinguished legal luminary and academic, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), on his recent appointment as a Non-Executive Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, effective July 1, 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr. Adeyemi described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of Dr. Banire’s stellar reputation, exceptional leadership, and immense contributions to both the public and private sectors.

“This prestigious appointment is a fitting recognition of Dr. Banire’s standing as a distinguished personality and a great leader,” said Adeyemi. “His extensive career as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, his contributions to academia, and his impactful service in public life have truly set him apart as a mentor and role model to many.”

Adeyemi expressed absolute confidence that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has gained an exceptional asset.

He noted that Banire’s profound wealth of legal, academic and corporate experience will bring invaluable strategic direction to the board, further strengthening the company’s governance and driving the future growth of the group.

“This milestone is a testament to Dr. Banire’s unwavering dedication and excellence,” Adeyemi added. “Our entire team is immensely proud to celebrate this achievement with him, and we wish him a highly successful tenure on the board.”

Adeyemi also noted that the appointment reflects the importance of integrity, competence and visionary leadership in advancing corporate governance and national development.

He expressed optimism that Banire’s wealth of experience would continue to inspire professionals across Nigeria and beyond while contributing significantly to the continued success and global reputation of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.