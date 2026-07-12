Gbajabiamila:  When Public Outrage Overtakes Facts

Lanre Adeyinka

For weeks, the allegations made by Adeniyi Adeyemi against the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, dominated public discourse.

Social media erupted. Television panels were flooded with commentary. Political opponents saw an opportunity. Critics sharpened their knives. And, as has become increasingly common in Nigeria’s public space, a verdict was delivered long before any investigation had begun

Today, however, the narrative is beginning to unravel. The interview granted by Adeyemi to a social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse known as Very Dark Man (VDM), has inadvertently become the strongest defence yet mounted on behalf of Gbajabiamila.

What was expected to be a damaging exposé instead exposed the weakness of the allegations themselves. Beyond sensational claims and dramatic assertions, there was no evidence directly linking the Chief of Staff to the alleged fraud.

This is where the conversation becomes uncomfortable. A significant portion of the public reaction was driven not by facts but by a deep-seated distrust of public officials. Many Nigerians did not pause to ask the most fundamental questions.

Where was the proof? Where were the documents? Where was the financial trail? Where was the appointment letter? Where was any verifiable evidence connecting Gbajabiamila to the alleged scheme?

Those questions were largely ignored because outrage had become more attractive than inquiry.

In many respects, Gbajabiamila was convicted in the court of public opinion before he was heard. The assumption was simple: because he occupies a powerful office, he must be guilty. It was an emotional conclusion rather than an evidential one.

Yet, facts possess a stubborn quality. They eventually force themselves into the conversation.

Following the interview, many who initially accepted the allegations have begun to reconsider their positions. Some have openly apologised.

Others have quietly retreated from their earlier certainty. What has emerged is the growing realisation that the allegations against the Chief of Staff were built more on speculation than substance.

This does not mean the broader scandal should be ignored. Far from it. If anything, the collapse of the allegations against Gbajabiamila should redirect attention to the far more important questions.

How did an organisation whose legal status remains deeply disputed find its way into official government processes? How did it obtain office accommodation within the Federal Secretariat?

How did it acquire budgetary allocations? How did treasury procedures allegedly recognise its activities? How did banking arrangements involving public institutions emerge?

These questions are bigger than one individual. They point to potential institutional failures that should concern every Nigerian.

Indeed, the danger now is that some may mistakenly conclude that because Gbajabiamila appears to have been falsely accused, the entire matter should be buried. That would be a grave mistake.

The president was therefore right to order an investigation through the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The investigation must continue, not because there is evidence against the Chief of Staff, but because there are still unanswered questions about how government systems may have been manipulated.

The focus of the probe should now shift from politically convenient scapegoats to the bureaucratic pathways through which the alleged fraud was enabled.

Someone approved documents. Someone processed requests. Someone granted access. Someone authorised procedures. Someone looked the other way. The public deserves to know who.

The Gbajabiamila chapter may well be nearing its conclusion. The institutional accountability chapter is only just beginning.

The lesson from this episode is simple. In a democracy, allegations should trigger investigations, not convictions. Evidence must remain superior to emotion. Facts must remain superior to prejudice.

And when investigations eventually separate truth from fiction, society must possess the humility to correct itself. That correction is now taking place.

For Gbajabiamila, it may amount to vindication. For Nigeria, it should become an opportunity to uncover how a questionable operation allegedly penetrated the machinery of government. That is where the real story now lies.

•Adeyinka writes from Ibadan