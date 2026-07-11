Yetunde Folami:  True Leadership Is About Responsibility, Not Titles

Leadership coach and Voice of Africa Leadership Summit convener, Dr. Yetunde Folami, shares her vision for raising values-driven African women leaders through authentic influence, collaboration and transformational leadership. Ferdinand Ekechukwu brings the excerpts

Can you take us a bit through your background with regards to values which are important to you as a leader?

My leadership journey has been shaped by different experiences; as a pharmacist, corporate executive, pastor, leadership coach, wife, mother, and now the convener of Voice of Africa Leadership Summit (VOALS). Across every season, one thing has remained constant: leadership is about service. The values that guide me are integrity, excellence, humility, courage, and stewardship. They are my non-negotiable values. I believe leadership is less about titles and more about responsibility. It’s about leaving people, organisations, and communities better than you met them. I also believe deeply in raising others. Success means very little to me if I’m the only one sitting at the table. My faith has also shaped how I lead. I see leadership as a calling, and that perspective influences every decision I make.

What inspired the VOALS and why was Nairobi, Kenya, chosen as the inaugural host city?

VOALS was born from years of conversations with leaders across different countries. I realised that while Africa has incredibly talented leaders, we don’t often create spaces where we can honestly discuss the realities of leadership beyond strategy and success stories. We talk about leadership, but we don’t always talk about the loneliness, the difficult decisions, the personal sacrifices, or how to build institutions that will outlive us. Nairobi felt like the right place to begin. Kenya has become a significant hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership on the continent. It also represents East Africa’s growing influence in shaping Africa’s future. Starting there symbolizes exactly what VOALS stands for, bringing different voices across Africa together to learn from one another rather than operating in silos.

With VOALS centering on ‘The Leadership Renaissance,’ looking across Africa’s diverse landscapes, what specific leadership gaps or challenges on the continent are you aiming to address?

One of the biggest gaps I see is that many of us have competent leaders but not enough intentional leadership development. We often promote people based on technical expertise without equipping them to lead people, build culture, communicate vision, or create sustainable systems. Another gap is collaboration. Africa has brilliant minds across every sector, but we don’t always leverage our collective strengths. VOALS is about creating a renaissance where leadership becomes intentional, values-driven, collaborative, and future-focused.

As a leadership coach, what key takeaways or actionable strategies do you expect to offer with the coming summit and why is this platform necessary at this time?

I never want people to leave inspired but unsure what to do next. Every participant will leave with practical leadership tools they can immediately apply, from executive presence and strategic communication to mentorship, influence, personal branding, AI in leadership, and building sustainable careers. More importantly, they’ll leave with accountability. VOALS is not designed to be another conference that ends with applause. It’s designed to start a leadership journey that continues long after August. We will be honouring women whose achievements in their fields have set them apart, with dedicated awards during the summit.

What was the specific catalyst or gap in the African leadership landscape that inspired you to convene the maiden Voice of Africa Leadership Summit?

The catalyst was seeing too many exceptional people carrying enormous potential but lacking access to the right conversations, mentorship, and networks. Leadership shouldn’t depend on proximity to opportunity or geography. Whether someone is in Lagos, Nairobi, Kigali, or Accra, they deserve access to world-class leadership conversations. VOALS is my response to that gap. It’s creating a platform where leaders don’t just exchange business cards; they exchange wisdom, perspectives, and opportunities that can shape the future of Africa.

How do you define the authentic ‘Voice of Africa’ today, and how does this summit amplify that narrative differently than traditional geopolitical gatherings?

For me, the Voice of Africa is not a single voice. It is millions of voices united by resilience, innovation, creativity, and an unwavering belief that Africa’s greatest days are still ahead. Too often the global narrative focuses on Africa’s problems. VOALS intentionally shifts the conversation toward Africa’s possibilities. This isn’t a political summit. It’s a leadership movement. We’re bringing together women leaders from business, healthcare, education, government, ministry, entrepreneurship, and civil society because Africa’s future won’t be built by one sector alone.

As the convener, what does a successful outcome for this maiden edition look like to you in terms of tangible takeaways for attendees?

Success isn’t measured by attendance numbers alone. Success is seeing collaborations formed across countries. It’s seeing mentorship relationships begin. It’s seeing women step into executive leadership with greater confidence. It’s seeing organisations implement ideas discussed at the summit. If, one year from now, attendees can point to decisions they made, businesses they built, policies they influenced, or lives they impacted because of conversations that began at VOALS, then we would have achieved our purpose.

In your work as a leadership coach, you emphasise authentic presence. How can emerging African leaders balance global standards of leadership with their distinct cultural identities?

Authenticity should never be sacrificed for acceptance. Global leadership standards matter excellence, competence, accountability, strategic thinking, but we don’t have to lose our identity to embrace those standards. Africa has values that the world desperately needs: community, resilience, respect, hospitality, and strong relationships. The goal isn’t to become someone else. It’s to become the best version of yourself while operating at a global standard.

You are highly focused on guiding professional women into rising executive roles. What is the most critical hurdle currently facing female executives in Africa, and how can organisations clear that path?

Many women are incredibly capable, but capability alone is no longer enough. One of the biggest challenges is visibility. Many women are doing exceptional work but remain unseen because they haven’t been taught how to strategically position themselves. Organisations also have a responsibility to intentionally develop female leadership pipelines, provide mentorship, create sponsorship opportunities, and ensure leadership decisions are based on competence rather than unconscious bias. When women thrive, organisations perform better. That’s not just good ethics; it’s good business.

What is one mindset shift an ambitious, high-potential professional must make to transition from a high performer to an impactful institutional leader?

The biggest shift is moving from asking, “How do I succeed?” to asking, “How do I build something that succeeds beyond me?” High performers focus on personal achievement. Institutional leaders focus on building people, systems, culture, and succession. Your greatest legacy will never be what you accomplish alone. It will be what continues because you were there.

How can leaders intentionally build structures and systems that outlast their individual tenures say in a Nigerian context or perspective?

In Nigeria and honestly across much of Africa, we sometimes build institutions around personalities instead of systems. That’s why organisations often struggle when visionary founders or leaders leave. Strong leaders document processes, invest in leadership succession, build governance structures, develop future leaders, and create cultures that don’t depend on one individual. Leadership should never become indispensable. Great leaders make themselves replaceable because they’ve intentionally prepared others to continue the work.

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