WAHO, AfDB Hand over 10 Ambulances, Medical Equipment to The Gambia in $3.4m Health System Boost



Michael Olugbode in Banjul



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) yesterday, handed over 10 fully equipped four-wheel-drive ambulances and critical medical equipment to The Gambia in a major effort to strengthen the country’s emergency response capacity and bolster regional health security.



The intervention, financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the COVID-19 Exceptional Emergency Project for Low-Income ECOWAS Member States, represents an investment of approximately $3.4 million in The Gambia out of the project’s overall $22.3 million regional budget.



The medical equipment includes oxygen concentrators, haemodialysis machines, X-ray machines, anaesthetic machines, patient monitors, diagnostic tools, biomedical engineering equipment and other critical supplies aimed at improving emergency, diagnostic and specialised healthcare services.



Speaking at the handover ceremony in Banjul, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, described the intervention as a landmark demonstration of regional solidarity, stressing that the investment extends beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to building resilient health systems capable of responding to future public health emergencies.



Touray, a Gambian, said returning home to witness the delivery of the project carried deep personal significance.



“It is with immense pride, profound emotion and a deep sense of honour that I stand before you today in my own home country. To return to my homeland and witness the tangible fruits of our regional cooperation is deeply humbling and inspiring,” he said.



He explained that WAHO, as a specialised institution of ECOWAS, was funded through the ECOWAS Community Levy paid by citizens across the region, adding that the project reflected what West African countries could achieve through collective action.



“When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it exposed the vulnerabilities of our health systems, but it also ignited our collective resolve. We learned that we are indeed better and stronger together,” Touray stated.



According to him, the project has trained 1,427 health professionals, equipped 55 points of entry across participating countries and supplied thousands of sets of personal protective equipment.



He disclosed that The Gambia recorded a 100 per cent physical completion rate for all project interventions, while 852 health workers and stakeholders were trained between 2024 and 2025 in Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR), Incident Management Systems, Infection Prevention and Control, among other critical areas.



The ECOWAS Commission President said the newly donated ambulances and equipment would significantly improve emergency medical services and expand access to life-saving healthcare, particularly for vulnerable communities.



“As we receive these materials today, let us remember that they represent more than just tools. They represent hope, resilience and our shared commitment to protecting the lives and dignity of every West African,” he said.



Receiving the equipment on behalf of President Adama Barrow, the Vice President of The Gambia, Mohammed Jallow, described the donation as a direct response to critical gaps in healthcare delivery, especially in rural communities where transporting critically ill patients to health facilities remains a major challenge.



He said the ambulances would serve as “vehicles of hope” and improve responses to road traffic accidents, obstetric emergencies and infectious disease outbreaks.



The Vice President commended WAHO, the African Development Bank and the Government of Germany for their continued support to The Gambia’s health sector, noting that the intervention demonstrated the tangible benefits of regional cooperation.



“This support represents a significant investment in our health system and demonstrates that, through collective action, ECOWAS member states and their partners can deliver results that directly improve the lives of ordinary citizens,” he said.



He charged the Ministry of Health and healthcare workers to ensure proper maintenance and accountability in the management of the newly acquired assets.



“Please ensure that spare parts are available, maintenance schedules are strictly followed, and that these vehicles and medical equipment remain fully operational at all times,” he urged.



Earlier, The Gambia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmadou Samateh. praised WAHO for what he described as years of unwavering support to the country’s health sector through capacity building, technical assistance and training programmes.



He noted that hardly a month passed without WAHO sponsoring Gambian health professionals for training within and outside the country, describing the organisation as one of the country’s most dependable health development partners.



The minister said the donation was unprecedented in the country’s history.



“To the best of my knowledge, we have never received such a donation of ambulances from any institution in this quantity at one time,” he said.



The ceremony, which also coincided with WAHO’s anniversary celebration, was attended by the Director General of WAHO, Dr. Melchior Aïssi, representatives of the African Development Bank, the German Government, senior ECOWAS officials, members of the Gambian Cabinet, development partners and senior government officials.



The intervention is expected to strengthen The Gambia’s emergency medical response system while reinforcing ECOWAS’ broader strategy of building resilient regional health systems capable of responding to future disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies.