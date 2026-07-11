Sign Audit Bill in Seven Days or Reject It, Atiku Tells Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to, within seven days, either sign the Federal Audit Service Bill into law or formally communicate his reasons for withholding assent to the National Assembly.

He warned that failure to do so would amount to a breach of constitutional duty.

The former vice president argued that continued inaction on the legislation, which seeks to strengthen the independence of the Auditor General’s office and enhance oversight of public spending, undermines transparency and accountability.

He further contended that if the President declines to comply with the constitutional requirement governing presidential assent to bills, he should vacate office.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the constitution does not permit indefinite delay in acting on bills transmitted by the legislature.

“Nigerians deserve clarity, not silence. The constitution neither authorises executive inaction nor contemplates indefinite presidential delay,” the statement said.

Citing Section 58(4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, Atiku maintained that the President must either assent to a bill or withhold assent within 30 days of its transmission.

He warned that disregard for this provision could erode confidence in democratic institutions and foster a culture of impunity in governance.

The former vice president also linked the delay to what he described as a wider pattern of constitutional indifference by the administration, arguing that selective observance of the law weakens institutional safeguards and fuels governance challenges.

He added that constitutional democracy can endure only when public officials faithfully discharge both the powers and obligations vested in them.

Under Section 58(5) of the Constitution, the National Assembly may override a presidential veto by securing a two-thirds majority in both chambers.