Fubara Presents N1.854trn 2026 Appropriation Bill to Rivers Assembly 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has presented a proposed N1.854 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly, with a strong emphasis on infrastructure, education, healthcare and improved public service delivery.

Tagged ‘Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development’, the proposal is designed to sustain economic growth, expand critical infrastructure and improve the welfare of residents.

Governor Fubara said the budget builds on the achievements of his administration despite the challenges experienced by the state.

Presenting the estimates before lawmakers, the governor said the 2026 budget reflects his administration’s commitment to prudent financial management and fiscal responsibility.

According to him, the proposed budget of N1,854,248,734,475.76 represents a 24.49 percent increase over the adjusted 2025 budget, driven by anticipated growth in Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations, derivation revenue and internally generated revenue.

He projected that the state would realise N487.61 billion from internally generated revenue, N936.05 billion from FAAC allocations, derivation funds, Value Added Tax (VAT) and exchange gains, while N382.48 billion is expected from capital receipts, including loans, grants and asset sales.

Fubara proposed N413.11 billion for recurrent expenditure and N1.405 trillion for capital projects, underscoring his administration’s commitment to accelerating development across the state.

He disclosed that N154.77 billion had been earmarked for personnel costs, while N15.22 billion would fund new recruitments. The budget also provides for pensions, gratuities, death benefits and debt servicing.

The governor further proposed a 50 per cent increase in overhead expenditure for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to strengthen their operational capacity immediately after the budget is signed into law.

Fubara also assured workers and retirees that adequate provisions had been made to clear outstanding gratuities and death benefits inherited from previous administrations.

The largest allocation under the capital budget went to the Works and Infrastructure sector with N533.32 billion, followed by Education with N315 billion and Healthcare with N105.43 billion.

Other major allocations include N41.44 billion for the Rivers State House of Assembly, N30 billion for the Judiciary, N19.26 billion for Agriculture, N15 billion for Power, N8.5 billion for Chieftaincy and Community Development, N7.98 billion for Sports, N7 billion for Youth Development, N6.5 billion for Women Affairs, and N6.61 billion for Environment and Sustainable Development.

Fubara said the budget prioritises the completion of ongoing road projects, new infrastructure investments, improved education and healthcare services, job creation and expanded economic opportunities for residents.

Describing the proposal as a people-centred budget, he assured Rivers people that every public fund would be judiciously utilised to deliver quality services, attract investment and stimulate inclusive development.

The governor acknowledged the delayed presentation of the budget and appealed to members of the House of Assembly to give the appropriation bill speedy consideration and passage to facilitate timely implementation.

He said, “At the core of this budget is our commitment to infrastructure development including new investments, the completion of ongoing road projects, and the maintenance of existing roads and bridges.

“We have also allocated an exceptionally large budget to education, aiming to reshape the future of our state’s education systems to achieve better outcomes.

“Mr. Speaker, the 2026 budget is not just about allocating funds to specific socio-economic sectors. Instead, it is a people-centred budget that acts as a blueprint for progress and service delivery, outlining a vision for a better future. It will bring tangible benefits to every ward, local government area, and resident.

“As a government, we remain committed to getting the essentials right and building a state where all residents, regardless of background, receive the services they deserve.

“We will ensure every Kobo is spent wisely to deliver services, attract investment, create jobs, and provide opportunities for our people to flourish,” he said.

Responding after the presentation, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, acknowledged that the 2026 Appropriation Bill was presented later than expected but assured the governor that the legislature would expedite its consideration in the interest of the people of Rivers State.

Amaewhule commended Governor Fubara for presenting a budget that adequately addresses all sectors of the state’s economy, describing it as a comprehensive proposal that deserves prompt legislative attention.

He pledged that members of the Assembly would work diligently to ensure its speedy passage to facilitate timely implementation.