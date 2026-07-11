Dangote Cement Donates Cottage Hospital to Obajana Community







Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





As part of efforts to take quality health service delivery to the host communities, the Dangote Cement Plc has reiterated its commitment to community development by donating a state-of-art cottage hospital to the Obajana community.



The cottage hospital inaugurated and handed over to the Obajana community is part of the company’s additional projects aimed at improving healthcare, education, infrastructure and youth empowerment across its host communities.



While speaking at the ceremony, the Acting Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Engr. Panjala Sreedhar, said the new hospital is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme designed to improve access to quality healthcare for residents of Obajana and neighbouring communities.



According to him, the project was conceived after extensive consultations and community needs assessments that identified healthcare as a major priority.



He explained that the cottage hospital was built to provide comprehensive primary and secondary healthcare services, reducing the burden on residents who previously travelled long distances to access medical treatment.



“The Obajana Cottage Hospital is a direct response to the healthcare needs identified through our engagements with the Obajana community. The facility is designed to provide comprehensive primary and secondary healthcare services to residents of Obajana and surrounding communities,” Sreedhar said.



According to him, the facility is equipped with male, female and children’s wards, private wards, consulting rooms, a meeting room, 19 sanitary facilities, digital blood pressure monitoring devices, a dedicated borehole water supply and other essential medical infrastructure.



He expressed confidence that the hospital would improve maternal and child healthcare, strengthen healthcare delivery and enhance the overall well-being of residents in Obajana and surrounding communities.



Sreedhar noted that Dangote Cement has consistently invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure, youth empowerment and livelihood programmes across Obajana, Oyo, Iwaa, Apata and Jakura communities through continuous engagement with stakeholders.



He announced that the company has also approved additional projects, including ICT centres for Oyo and Iwaa communities, electrification projects in Jakura, vocational and skills acquisition programmes for youths, perimeter fencing of the Obajana Cultural Heritage Site and fencing of the UBE Secondary School in Apata.



The Acting Plant Director reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustaining strong partnerships with its host communities and creating shared value through impactful development projects.



He also appreciated Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, saying the administration’s support has contributed significantly to the growth of Dangote Cement’s operations in Kogi State.



Speaking on behalf of Governor Ododo, the Special Assistant on Corporate Social Responsibility, Hon. Paul Sunday, commended Dangote Cement for its sustained investments in community development and urged the company to provide medical personnel to operate the facility pending the deployment of health workers by the local government.



Chairman of Lokoja Local Government, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu, described the hospital as a major intervention that would improve healthcare access for residents, urging members of the community to make effective use of the facility.



Adamu also appealed to Dangote Cement to sustain its support for local security outfits, particularly vigilante groups operating within the Obajana community, to further strengthen peace and security.



The Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Okun Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty Oba Solomon Owoniyi, praised the company for delivering the healthcare project, noting that although a general hospital would have been preferable, the Cottage Hospital remained a significant contribution to community development.



The royal father urged the people of Oworo land to take ownership of the facility by ensuring its proper maintenance while pledging the support and cooperation of the host community.

Group Head, Socio-Performance, Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Wakil Olayiwola, said the cordial relationship between the company and its host communities made the project possible, adding that the company had taken note of the observations and requests made by stakeholders.



Olayiwola disclosed that since 2025, Dangote Cement has expanded its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes beyond its immediate host communities, assuring residents that the company would continue to undertake projects that improve lives and support sustainable community development.