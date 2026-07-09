Trust, Sustainability Driving Nigeria’s E-commerce Boom, DHL Report Reveals

Nigeria’s e-commerce landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, with trust in delivery services and the rapid embrace of second-hand online trading emerging as two of the strongest forces reshaping consumer behaviour, according to the DHL eCommerce Trends Report 2026.

The report, released on Wednesday, identifies Nigeria as one of the world’s leading markets for circular and sustainable e-commerce, reflecting the country’s growing appetite for online resale, environmentally conscious shopping, and flexible digital commerce models that are increasingly turning households into income-generating enterprises.

According to the report, trust has become a decisive factor in online purchasing decisions. It revealed that 7 out of 10 consumers worldwide would refuse to buy from an online retailer if they lacked confidence in its delivery and returns provider. An equal proportion would abandon their purchases altogether if their preferred delivery or return options were unavailable at checkout.

The findings underscore the growing importance of efficient logistics, reliable delivery networks and seamless return systems in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive e-commerce sector, where customer experience has become a major differentiator among online retailers.

Beyond convenience, the report points to the emergence of a vibrant circular economy, with more consumers earning extra income by selling pre-owned items through online marketplaces.

Globally, 52 per cent of consumers said they had sold at least one item online, highlighting how the distinction between buyer and seller is rapidly disappearing. The trend is particularly pronounced among younger consumers, with 62 per cent of Millennials and 58 per cent of Generation Z respondents actively participating in online resale, compared with 35 per cent of Baby Boomers.

DHL said the development signals a future in which homes increasingly become centres of small-scale digital commerce, enabling families to generate additional income.