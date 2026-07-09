Operators Seek Fresh Capital for Beverage Expansion

Africa’s beverage industry is attracting growing investor interest as strong growth in coffee, tea, brewing, and value-added beverages positions the continent among the world’s most promising consumer markets. However, industry leaders have warned that counterfeiting, currency volatility, supply chain disruptions, and weak brand development could undermine the sector’s long-term prospects if left unchecked.

These concerns were raised at the launch of the Tosin Balogun organised by Drinkabl Africa, where industry executives, investors and brand experts urged businesses to strengthen innovation, deepen consumer intelligence and invest in building globally competitive African brands.

According to projections by Mordor Intelligence, Africa’s food and beverage market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of between seven and eight per cent through 2030, driven by rapid urbanisation, a youthful population and rising disposable incomes. The African Development Bank also estimates that consumer spending on the continent will exceed $2.5 trillion by 2030, making food and beverages one of Africa’s fastest-growing consumer sectors. Founder of Drinkabl Africa, Tosin Balogun pointed out that although the industry was witnessing significant growth in investment and innovation, operators must focus on building resilience to withstand persistent economic headwinds.

“The growth in Africa’s beverage industry is not something you can miss. From capital flows to innovation across the continent, the numbers are there,” he said.

Balogun cited Ethiopia’s coffee industry, which recently generated more than $3 billion in export earnings, Kenya’s expanding tea exports and South Africa’s recovering wine industry as evidence of the sector’s growing strength. He added that brewing companies across West Africa had returned to profitability following the macroeconomic disruptions experienced between 2023 and 2024.

According to him, “The beverage industry is at an inflection point when it comes to recovery and economic importance. The brands that will survive will not necessarily be the biggest; they will be the most informed.”

He, however, cautioned that beneath the encouraging growth figures lie significant structural risks, including counterfeiting, inflation, exchange-rate volatility and supply chain disruptions, all of which continue to increase production costs across the continent.