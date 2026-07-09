Troops Rescue Abductees, Repel ISWAP Attack on Military Location

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have rescued abductees from a terrorist hideout and successfully repelled a coordinated attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a military location in Borno State, as part of sustained operations to degrade terrorist activities across the North-East Theatre.

The latest successes were recorded through a series of search-and-rescue operations, intelligence-led missions, and coordinated security efforts aimed at denying terrorist groups freedom of action and disrupting their logistics networks.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, troops of 115 Task Force Battalion, while conducting ongoing Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, successfully rescued two additional abductees from a terrorist hideout.

The troops also recovered N1.2 million suspected to be proceeds of criminal activities, alongside food items and other logistics believed to have supported terrorist operations.

The rescued victims have since been evacuated to a secure location, where they are receiving medical attention and psychosocial support.

In a separate operation, troops of Operation Hadin Kai deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Logomani in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State under Sector One successfully repelled an attack by ISWAP terrorists.

The military said the terrorists briefly exploited a section of the base’s defensive perimeter during an intense firefight, but troops quickly regrouped, launched a counter-offensive, and pushed back the attackers, inflicting significant casualties on them.

The statement noted that the surviving terrorists escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds, while one soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter.

“Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price, while two gun trucks and some combat enablers sustained damage during the engagement,” the statement said.

It added that the situation at FOB Logomani remained firmly under the control of Operation Hadin Kai troops, with reinforcements deployed, exploitation operations ongoing, and additional measures being taken to strengthen the defensive posture of the location.

Meanwhile, troops of 232 Battalion, acting on credible intelligence, arrested a notorious criminal in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State. A follow-up operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The suspect and recovered items are currently in military custody, while investigations continue to identify and apprehend other members of the criminal network.

In another intelligence-driven operation, troops of 149 Battalion arrested two suspected terrorist logistics suppliers in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

Items recovered from the suspects included cash, a Volkswagen Golf vehicle, construction materials, household items, and other supplies suspected to have been intended for terrorist elements. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation, while further investigations continue.

Similarly, troops of 24 Task Force Brigade, in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, carried out a clearance operation around known terrorist enclaves in Wulgo.

During the operation, troops recovered a sack containing assorted illicit drugs abandoned by fleeing terrorists. The recovery, according to the military, further demonstrated the sustained pressure being mounted against terrorist groups and their operational activities.

In another development, six suspected ISWAP terrorists, alongside their families, surrendered to troops of 192 Battalion (Main), Sector One, Operation Hadin Kai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the individuals escaped from Guduf Bubayagwa and Chikide terrorist enclaves on the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Items recovered from the group included N1.541 million, two Tecno mobile phones, and other personal belongings.

Also, troops arrested a suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics supplier at Molai checkpoint while allegedly transporting large quantities of medical supplies without the required clearance. The suspect and recovered items are currently in custody for further investigation.

In Sector Two, troops of 233 Tank Battalion, working alongside hunters, intercepted and arrested a suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist logistics supplier from Ngirya village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State. Five motorcycle tyres were recovered from the suspect, who is currently in military custody.

The Joint Task Force said the latest operations underscored the effectiveness of sustained offensive actions, intelligence gathering, and collaboration among security agencies and auxiliary forces in disrupting terrorist networks, weakening their logistics capabilities, and protecting vulnerable communities across the North-East.

Headquarters Operation Hadin Kai assured the public that ongoing Search and Rescue operations would continue until all abducted persons were accounted for and safely reunited with their families.

The Theatre Command also warned individuals providing food, fuel, construction materials, transportation, or any other form of support to terrorist groups to desist immediately.

“Anyone found aiding, abetting or collaborating with terrorist elements, directly or indirectly, will be identified, apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement warned.