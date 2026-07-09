PBATDoor-To-Door Movement Inaugurates National Executives in Abuja

The PBAT Door-To-Door Movement has inaugurated its national executives at a public lecture and ceremony held in Abuja, drawing a wide array of dignitaries and marking a new phase in grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2027.

The movement was founded by businessman High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as “Tompolo,” who said the inauguration forms part of efforts to deepen grassroots mobilisation and promote civic participation across the country.

Dignitaries at the event included Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Asari Dokubo, and former Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Guests at the ceremony were also shown a documentary titled “The Journey So Far for The Door-To-Door Movement,” chronicling the group’s grassroots history.

Speaking at the event, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said: “Nations do not become great because they avoid difficult decisions, they become great because they confront decisions with wisdom, patience and patriotism. Lasting progress is rarely achieved without temporary sacrifice.”

On his part, House of Reps Speaker Tajudeen Abass said: “History will remember President Tinubu for his courage. He met a nation at a crossroads. He chose conviction over convenience: fuel subsidy removed, exchange rate unified, a new tax system built from the ground up. They were decisions taken for posterity. The road has demanded sacrifice, and we do not take that sacrifice lightly.”

The PBAT Door-To-Door Movement said its national executives will now lead a nationwide campaign of house-to-house engagement to sustain support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.