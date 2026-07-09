Tinubu: I Won’t Betray Nigerians’ Trust, Reforms Will Deliver Better Future

* President says painful economic measures are foundation for lasting prosperity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday declared that he will not betray the trust reposed in him by Nigerians, insisting that the economic reforms introduced by his administration, though painful, were necessary to secure a stronger and more prosperous future for the country.

The president also urged his supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation by taking the message of his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda to every community across the country.

He said sustained engagement with citizens remains the bedrock of democratic governance.

Tinubu made the remarks in a message delivered on his behalf by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during the inauguration of the executives of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, a nationwide political mobilisation platform established to promote the administration’s policies and programmes.

Addressing political leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, youth organisations and thousands of supporters at the event, the president maintained that despite the economic hardships occasioned by ongoing reforms, his administration remained resolute in fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.

“I am determined never to betray the trust by Nigerians and the vision of ensuring a better Nigeria,” Tinubu declared.

He added that the support demonstrated by Nigerians reflected their commitment to the country’s future.

He described the grassroots mobilisation initiative as an important democratic exercise, stressing that electoral victories begin with direct engagement between leaders and citizens.

“Every great nation is driven by one citizen at a time, and one door at a time. Before victories at the ballot boxes, there are confrontations at every door,” he said.

The president urged members of the movement to use the campaign to explain government policies and achievements to Nigerians while encouraging citizens to remain committed to democratic participation.

“Go to these doors and tell them about the dividends of good governance after they vote. That is how democracy endures,” he said.

Tinubu defended the sweeping economic reforms implemented since he assumed office three years ago, arguing that genuine national progress often requires difficult decisions and temporary sacrifices.

According to him, the reforms were never intended to inflict hardship on citizens but to correct long-standing structural distortions in the economy and create a stronger foundation for future generations.

“The purpose of reforms is not to make life difficult for citizens but to lay the foundation that future generations can build on. Lasting progress is rarely achieved without enduring sacrifice,” he stated.

The president said nations attain greatness by confronting difficult challenges with courage rather than avoiding them, expressing confidence that the reforms would ultimately deliver sustained economic growth and improved living standards.

He maintained that his administration had already laid the groundwork for a brighter future through policies aimed at stabilising the economy and expanding opportunities for Nigerians.

“In three years, we have embarked on various reforms to grow our economy and make life brighter for Nigerians. The future is indeed brighter for Nigerians,” he added.

Tinubu also emphasised the importance of collaboration among the executive, legislature and citizens.

He said meaningful development could only be achieved through collective responsibility and shared commitment to national progress.

“Good governance succeeds when the executive, legislature and the citizens agree to work together,” he said.

The president warned against allowing political differences to undermine national unity, insisting that Nigeria’s collective interest must remain above partisan considerations.

“Politics should never divide us as Nigerians. Our nation is greater than any political party, office holder or elections,” he said.

He urged supporters of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement to conduct themselves peacefully and respectfully while spreading the message of hope across the country.

“Knock on every door with respect while strengthening faith in our democracy and the future of Nigeria. Let every door lead to a renewed hope for greater Nigeria and a more prosperous nation,” he charged.

Tinubu also commended Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, and members of the movement for initiating the grassroots campaign, describing it as a demonstration of patriotism and national commitment.

“I commend Chief Government Ekpemupolo and his team for putting this together. We are united whenever the nation calls,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Kestin Pondi, who represented the Grand Patron of the movement, Tompolo, described the inauguration as the beginning of a nationwide citizens’ mobilisation campaign designed to strengthen public support for the president’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Pondi said the large turnout of political leaders, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic community, women and youth groups, civil society organisations and other stakeholders reflected widespread commitment to national unity and development.

He described Tinubu as a courageous leader whose reform agenda had demonstrated uncommon resolve in addressing Nigeria’s long-standing economic challenges.

While acknowledging that the road ahead could be difficult, Pondi expressed confidence that the administration’s policies would ultimately yield positive outcomes for the country.

“The inauguration is only the beginning. Together we shall continue to mobilise support, strengthen grassroots engagement and promote constructive citizen participation in nation building.

“The road ahead would be bumpy but a safe arrival is assured,” he said.

He urged members of the movement to remain disciplined, peaceful and focused on promoting national unity while supporting initiatives aimed at advancing Nigeria’s development.