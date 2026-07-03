Shareholders Approve Dangote Cement Listing on LSE, Laud N753.8bn Dividend 

Kayode Tokede

Amid its expansion plans, the shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc, yesterday approved the management’s decision to undertake a potential secondary listing of its issued shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) or other recognized international securities exchange.

The shareholders at the company’s 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) commended the management’s total payout of approximately N753.8 billion, reaffirming the company’s position as one of the most rewarding investments on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The cement manufacturing company announced a 50 per cent increase in dividend payout to shareholders, raising the dividend from N30 per share to N45 per share.

The increase follows the company’s outstanding 2025 financial performance and underscores its unwavering commitment to shareholder value creation.

The dividend payout, which was approved by the shareholders at the AGM, represents the highest dividend payout in the history of Dangote Cement and reflects the strength of its earnings capacity, robust cash generation ability, and disciplined execution of its growth strategy

Dangote Cement delivered a landmark financial performance in 2025. Earnings per share rose significantly to N59.86, demonstrating the company’s resilience and operational excellence despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

Chairman, Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN), Mrs. Bisi Bakare 2025FY marks an exceptional performance despite macroeconomy challenges She noted that the company sustained impressive performance in revenue that led to N1 trillion mark profit in 2025.

At the AGM, Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, said the increase in dividend payout reflects the Company’s determination to reward shareholders for their continued confidence and support.

“Our commitment remains to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. This significant increase in dividend demonstrates the strength of our business model, our disciplined approach to capital allocation, and our confidence in the future. We are grateful for the trust our shareholders have placed in us over the years and remain committed to delivering superior returns while maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and operational excellence.”

The Company’s dividend history has continued to set benchmarks in the Nigerian capital market. Over the past fifteen years, Dangote Cement has distributed more than N3.3 trillion in dividends to shareholders, reinforcing its reputation as a dependable creator of long-term wealth. The latest dividend increase follows a previous 50 per cent rise from N20 per share to N30 per share, underscoring a consistent record of rewarding shareholders.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Arvind Pathak, said the dividend increase is backed by the Company’s strong financial performance and healthy balance sheet.

“The decision to increase our dividend by 50 per cent to N45 per share demonstrates the strength of Dangote Cement’s earnings capacity and cash generation capability. As we continue to execute our pan-African growth strategy, we remain committed to creating lasting value for our shareholders, investing in the future of the business, and supporting Africa’s industrial development.

“Our shareholders have stood by us throughout our journey, and we are delighted to reward that trust with another significant increase in returns.”

Pathak noted that the Company continues to strengthen its footprint across Africa through strategic investments and capacity expansion projects. In 2025, Dangote Cement commissioned a 3-million-tonne-per-annum grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire, reinforcing its presence in West Africa and increasing total installed capacity to 55 million tonnes per annum (Mta) across eleven African countries.

He added that the Company remains focused on its long-term objective of expanding installed capacity to 80Mta by 2030, while driving operational efficiency, increasing exports, enhancing sustainability initiatives, and improving shareholder returns.

The Company’s strategic investments in logistics, energy efficiency, alternative fuels, and plant modernization continue to strengthen its competitive advantage across its markets.

Analysts believe the record dividend payout sends a strong signal about management’s confidence in future earnings growth and further consolidates Dangote Cement’s status as a premier blue-chip stock on the Nigerian Exchange.

As Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement remains committed to its vision of making Africa self-sufficient in cement and clinker production while creating sustainable value for shareholders, supporting industrial development, and contributing meaningfully to economic growth across the continent.