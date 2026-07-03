Oyetola: Stronger Maritime Governance Key to AfCFTA, Blue Economy Growth

Eromosele Abiodun

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that effective maritime governance has become indispensable to Africa’s economic transformation, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He stated this while speaking at the opening of the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding (Abuja MoU) Regional Workshop for Directors-General/Chief Executive Officers of Maritime Administrations and Heads of Port State Control in Lagos.

He called on maritime administrations across West and Central Africa to strengthen Port State Control (PSC) systems as a critical strategy for enhancing maritime safety, facilitating trade and unlocking the full potential of Africa’s Blue Economy.

The three-day workshop, which also marked the official launch of the Abuja MoU Port State Control Capacity-Building Programme, was supported by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation and brings together maritime regulators, technical experts and development partners from across the Abuja MoU region.

Addressing delegates, Oyetola said the workshop aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which recognises the Marine and Blue Economy as a major driver of economic diversification, trade, employment and sustainable development.

“As Nigeria works to consolidate its position as Africa’s leading maritime hub, we recognise that world-class maritime governance, effective Port State Control, safe shipping practices and adherence to international standards are indispensable foundations for achieving that vision,” he said.

He noted that strengthening Port State Control across the region would not only improve maritime safety but also support Africa’s broader economic aspirations by creating an efficient, secure and internationally compliant maritime transport system capable of facilitating seamless intra-African trade.

“The success of the African Continental Free Trade Area depends significantly on efficient, secure and internationally compliant maritime transport systems. As maritime administrations, we bear a collective responsibility to ensure that our ports, shipping operations and regulatory systems support the free flow of commerce, strengthen regional connectivity and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s economic integration and global competitiveness,” he stated.

Speaking on the workshop’s theme, “A Future-Ready Port State Control Regime: Leadership, People, Governance and Performance for Safer Maritime Systems,” Oyetola described it as both timely and strategic, noting that the maritime industry is undergoing unprecedented transformation driven by technological innovation, environmental obligations, evolving regulations and changing geopolitical realities.

According to him, these developments require Port State Control regimes that are not only robust but also adaptive and future-ready.

He described the workshop as the first major strategic intervention under the Abuja MoU Port State Control Strengthening Programme, designed to equip Directors-General and Chief Executive Officers of maritime administrations to champion institutional reforms, strengthen governance frameworks and improve maritime safety performance across the region.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to international maritime standards, Oyetola said the country has consistently supported the vision of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which regards Port State Control as one of the most effective mechanisms for eliminating substandard shipping, protecting the marine environment and safeguarding the welfare of seafarers.

Earlier, Secretary-General of the Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren, commended the Federal Government, maritime agencies and development partners for their sustained support towards advancing maritime safety across the region.

He described collaboration among member states as essential to building a safer, more efficient and globally competitive maritime sector in West and Central Africa.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, stressed the need for greater investment in capacity building and institutional development, revealing that only 16 of the Abuja MoU’s 22 member states currently conduct Port State Control inspections consistently.

He disclosed that Nigeria conducted 917 Port State Control inspections in 2025, achieving an inspection rate of 23.5 per cent, significantly exceeding the Abuja MoU benchmark of 15 per cent.

Mobereola said the country’s performance demonstrates its commitment to enforcing international maritime conventions and promoting safer shipping within the region.