 Basketball Stakeholders Celebrate FIBA Zone 3 President, Ahmedu, @68

The basketball community across Africa and beyond has paid glowing tributes to Colonel Samuel Ahmedu (rtd) as the President of FIBA Africa Zone 3 marks his 68th birthday today.

Messages of goodwill have poured in from FIBA officials, national basketball federations, former players and grassroots organisers, all celebrating Ahmedu’s immense contribution to the growth of basketball in Nigeria and across West Africa.

A retired Colonel of the Nigerian Army, Ahmedu successfully transitioned from military service into sports administration, rising to become President of FIBA Africa Zone 3, the governing body overseeing basketball development in eight West African nations.

He also serves on the FIBA Africa Executive Committee, the continent’s highest basketball administrative body.

During his tenure, Zone 3 has witnessed significant expansion in basketball activities, with increased competitions, coaching clinics and youth development programmes driven by both national federations and private stakeholders.

President of the Ghana Basketball Federation, Alex Kukula, praised Ahmedu’s leadership, describing him as a visionary whose passion for youth development has strengthened basketball across the sub-region.

“Your passion for the game and commitment to youth development across Africa embodies the FIBA spirit. Zone 3 is stronger because of your vision,” Kukula said.

Liberian Basketball Association Secretary General Calvin Diggs also commended Ahmedu for revitalising basketball within the region.

“Zone 3 national federations, particularly Liberia, have witnessed a rebirth under your guidance. You are an astute bridge-builder and diplomat whose encouragement of basketball camps and clinics is unrivalled,” Diggs noted.

“You are as astute bridge-builder and diplomat all round. Your spirit of promoting National Federations and individuals to organize Basketball Camps and clinics is unrivalled. I can not fail to mention that after four years of crisis in Liberian Basketball due to a disputed Federation election, you used your fatherly administrative acumen to broker the much desired truce between all parties which resulted in having another election that brought peace to Liberian Basketball. We all appreciate you.” he stated.

Former players and officials of Dodan Warriors, led by US-based Sunday Akowe, also honoured Ahmedu for his role in shaping countless careers.

“You took many of us off the streets and gave us our first real opportunity. You didn’t just teach us basketball, you created opportunities that made Dodan Warriors the household name it became,” they said.

Widely credited with initiating the Nestlé Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championship, Ahmedu continues to remain actively involved in developing the sport through coaching clinics and grassroots programmes despite reaching 68.

Known for his humility and accessibility, Ahmedu has earned admiration for connecting with basketball stakeholders at every level, from international FIBA meetings to local community courts.

FIBA Africa Zone 3 Secretary General Joe Apu perhaps summed it up best, describing the celebrant as “a Colonel by rank, but a point guard at heart, always looking to give an assist.”

As tributes continue to flow, Ahmedu’s enduring legacy as one of Africa’s foremost basketball administrators remains firmly intact, with many believing his influence on the sport will continue for years to come.