Artee Group Breaks Ground on Landmark Mixed-use Development in Ikoyi

Oluchi Chibuzor

Artee Group today officially broke ground on 42 Glover Luxury Collection, a landmark mixed-use development that is set to redefine luxury living, hospitality and lifestyle experiences in Lagos.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held at 42 Glover Road, Ikoyi, brought together the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, senior government officials, business leaders,

development partners, and invited guests to celebrate the commencement of one of Lagos’ most

ambitious luxury developments.

Developed by Evergreen Glover Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Artee Group, 42 Glover Luxury Collection has been envisioned as a destination where contemporary architecture, sustainable innovation and premium lifestyle experiences come together within one iconic address.

“Designed as a fully integrated lifestyle destination, the development will feature luxury retail, world-class fine dining, a distinguished 5-star hotel, a dedicated wellness studio and beautifully landscaped terrace gardens, creating an exceptional environment for residents, visitors and businesses alike.

“At the heart of the project is a commitment to sustainable development. Through the integration of vertical gardens, landscaped terraces and environmentally conscious architectural design, 42 Glover reflects a vision of modern luxury that embraces nature while contributing positively to the urbanlandscape.

“The groundbreaking of 42 Glover Luxury Collection represents another significant milestone in Artee Group’s continued investment in world-class developments that contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth while setting new benchmarks for quality, innovation and sustainability,” the company said in a statement.

For close to four decades, Artee Group has remained committed to delivering businesses and

developments that create lasting value for customers, communities and the nation. Through Evergreen Glover Investments Limited, the Group continues this legacy with a destination designed to become a defining landmark within the Ikoyi landscape.

Construction of 42 Glover Luxury Collection officially commences following today’s groundbreaking ceremony, marking the beginning of a transformative development that will shape the future skyline of Lagos.