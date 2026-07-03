Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes: Strong SME Investment Ecosystem Key to Africa’s Economic Growth

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aruwa Capital Management, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, has reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to backing high-growth African SMEs, saying sustainable economic growth on the continent depends on building a strong ecosystem that connects visionary entrepreneurs with long-term capital and strategic partnerships.

Speaking at the 4th Aruwa Capital Annual Investor Meeting in Lagos, Okunbo Rhodes described the gathering as more than an annual business event, noting that it celebrated the ecosystem Aruwa has built alongside its investors, portfolio companies, Investment Committee, Advisory Board, strategic partners and team.

She said SMEs remain central to Africa’s economic future, creating jobs, strengthening local value chains and driving innovation.

She added that investing in women-led businesses presents a significant opportunity to accelerate inclusive growth and employment across the continent.

She stressed that private capital goes beyond providing finance, saying it is about building enduring partnerships that enable entrepreneurs to scale sustainable businesses.

“As I looked across the room, I saw founders who have evolved into leaders of transformative businesses, demonstrating the impact of long-term support and collaboration,” Okunbo Rhodes said.

The event also featured the third edition of the Aruwa Investor Meeting Awards, recognising outstanding achievements across innovation, climate leadership, manufacturing, healthcare, financial inclusion, resilience, social impact and value chain development.

Okunbo Rhodes expressed appreciation to members of the firm’s Investment Committee, Advisory Board, investors and strategic partners for their continued support, reaffirming Aruwa Capital’s commitment to building an ecosystem where African SMEs can thrive, create quality jobs and deliver lasting economic and social value.

The Aruwa Capital Annual Investor meeting and Award was held at the prestigious Wheatbaker Hotel Ikoyi in Lagos and will spur the winners to do more not just for Nigeria but the continent of Africa at large.