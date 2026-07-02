Serena Doubtful for Wimbledon’s Doubles after Hurting Her Knee

Serena Williams’ hopes of playing alongside older sister Venus in the Wimbledon doubles look in doubt after she injured her knee in her singles comeback.

The pair, who are six-time doubles champions at the All England Club, are scheduled to reunite on a Grand Slam court for the first time since 2022 on Friday.

However, 44-year-old Serena Williams might not be fit enough to play after her knee swelled up during her defeat by Australia’s Maya Jointon Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion did not speak to the media following the match, with Wimbledon organisers saying she was “not able to undertake” her duties.

“Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams,” said Williams’ agent Jill Smoller.

“She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week.”