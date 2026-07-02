Bandit Attacks: 20 Traditional Rulers Engage Services of Sunday Igboho’s ‘Iru Ekun’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 20 traditional rulers in Kwara state who have fled their towns over incessant bandit attacks have reportedly engaged the services of a privately owned security outfit, “Iru Ekun” led by the Yoruba agitator, Mr. Sunday Igboho, as to flush out the bandits.

Recall that residents and traditional rulers of several towns and villages in the state, especially those in the Kwara South senatorial district, have been deserted due to bandit attacks.

Since then, traditional rulers and some residents of the affected towns have relocated their abode to Ilorin, the state capital, and other adjoining communities in the state capital for protection.

However, it was gathered that, though, Mr. Sunday Igboho has not personally visited Kwara South senatorial district, his foot soldiers are already on ground, particularly in Isanlu Isin town and neighbouring communities, investigating security nature of the areas to enable them know how best to handle the security challenges.

Confirming the development to newsmen in Ilorin, the traditional ruler of Owa Onire, Oba AbdulRahman Fabiyi, who relocated to ilorin said, “Yes, I’m aware that Sunday Igboho’s men are in Kwara South senatorial district, but they’re yet to reach my community in Owa-Onire. I visited my community six days ago and so I’m in constant touch.”

He therefore said, “It’s a welcome development and I pray that the efforts would pay off so that we can fully return to our communities”.

Meanwhile, Coordinator, Joint Security Watch Kwara South, Elder Olaitan Oyin-Zubair who also confirmed the development, in an interview with newsmen in Ilori said that soldiers and his team held security meeting with Sunday Igboho’s men.

He however urged the team, led by Mr Muyiwa Adeniyi, to make the rescue of members of the communities in terrorists dungeon and safe returns of residents in deserted communities their priorities.

According to him, “Engagement with Iru Ekun security outfit under Chief Sunday Igboho in Kwara South with Joint Security Watch Kwara South is a welcome development.

“I convened a meeting with the group at Isanlu-Isin, with soldiers in attendance to give it official colour in my capacity as Coordinator, Joint Security Watch Kwara South.

” And we appreciate any genuine efforts to curb the menace and restore peace to our land, we will not condone excesses or acts of criminality that escalate insecurity in the zone.

“We are ready to provide necessary information and assistance to the group to make their job easier, provided all activities remain within legal and operational protocols.”

Elder Olaitan Oyin-Zubair also noted that, “our immediate concerns are the rescue of those in captivity, including the rest of the Omugo abductees and the 15 worshippers of Ikerin Church, amongst others, as well as the safe return of communities that have either been deserted or displaced.”

In his response, Head of Iru Ekun, Mr Adeniyi pledged to abide by the rules and work with the Police, soldiers, and other security agencies to restore peace to all parts of Kwara South in particular.”

Lt. Solihu, who led the soldiers to the meeting, also reportedly cautioned against confrontation with security agencies in the arduous task of restoring peace to the land.