ADC Uploads Atiku, Amaechi Names On INEC’s Portal

• Nine political parties have collected access codes, INEC discloses

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has confirmed that the names of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, have been uploaded to the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement on X, described it as another step towards the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi wrote, “We are pleased to announce that we have successfully uploaded the names and particulars of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar (GCON), and our Vice Presidential Candidate, Rotimi Amaechi (CON), to the nomination portal of the @INECNigeria.

“This marks another important step in our preparations for the 2027 general election and our commitment to offer Nigerians a credible alternative built on competence, unity, and national renewal.”

Meanwhile, INEC has disclosed that nine political parties have so far collected access codes to upload their candidates’ particulars ahead of the 2027 general election.

This was made known by INEC National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Malam Haruna, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“As of close of work on Monday, nine politicians have collected the access code for the national elections,” Haruna said.

He listed the political parties as Accord, Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), National Democratic Party (NDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The INEC senior official said rather than the commission taking the codes to individual party secretariats, the political parties ought to approach the commission for collection.

He also declared that there must be an authorisation letter from the leadership of any political party, who wanted the codes to be collected on their behalf.

According to him, INEC has issued guidelines for candidate nomination, advising political parties to adhere strictly to the rules.