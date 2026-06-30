Synergy is Strategic Necessity in Military Operations, CAS Tells His Commanders

• Army renews commitment to defend Nigeria as COAS calls for prayers

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has reaffirmed that synergy among the Armed Forces was indispensable to success in contemporary military operations, urging future commanders to embrace strategic leadership, jointness and innovation as critical enablers of operational effectiveness.

At the same time, the Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, calling for prayers for the Armed Forces and the nation’s leaders as they confronted the country’s evolving security challenges.

Aneke made this assertion while delivering a lecture titled: “Military Strategic Leadership: My Perspective” to participants of Air War Course 12/2026 at the Air Force War College Nigeria (AFWCN), Makurdi.

The CAS noted that the complexity of today’s security environment demanded leaders who possessed foresight, adaptability and a collaborative mindset capable of delivering decisive military outcomes.

The course participants comprised senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy, as well as allied officers from Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Aneke observed that effective military leadership extended beyond command authority, stressing that it involved inspiring personnel, shaping institutions and translating national strategic objectives into operational success.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the “Synergy is not optional; it is a strategic necessity.

“Integrated planning and coordinated execution enable commanders to achieve effects beyond the capability of any single Service.

“The deliberate integration of airpower with surface forces enhances operational effectiveness and remains central to addressing contemporary security challenges.”

Army Recommits to Defending Nigeria

The Army has reaffirmed its commitment to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, calling for prayers for the Armed Forces and the nation’s leaders as they confront the country’s evolving security challenges.

The pledge was made during the Inter-Denominational Church Service held to mark the Nigerian Army’s 163rd Anniversary Celebration, where the Service reflected on its legacy of patriotism, resilience and sacrifice while renewing its dedication to national service.

Represented by the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, Major General Maxwell Dangana, the COAS described the anniversary as an opportunity to appreciate God’s faithfulness, honour fallen and serving heroes, and recognise the courage and professionalism of personnel deployed across various operational theatres.

“This occasion provides us with an opportunity to thank God for His mercies, reflect on our journey, celebrate our accomplishments, honour our heroes and renew our commitment to the defence of our dear nation.

“It is also a moment to appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of our personnel who continue to serve with courage and professionalism in various operational theatres across the country.

“For 163 years, the Nigerian Army has remained a symbol of patriotism, resilience, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to national service.

“Throughout its illustrious history, the Army has continued to adapt to emerging security challenges while remaining steadfast in its constitutional responsibility of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”