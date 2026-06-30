  • Tuesday, 30th June, 2026

Yilwatda, Aiyedatiwa, Zulum, APC Chiefs in Osogbo, Honour Basiru to Bury Mother

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, his counterpart in Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, were all in Osun State for the burial of Mrs Sidikat Basiru, mother of the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru.

Hundred of sympathisers also besieged the APC National Secretary’s residence and the burial site.

They all graced the janazah prayers for Basiru’s mother at Ansa ru-deen  Mosque in Osogbo before the remains of Mrs Basiru were interred.

Mrs Basiru’s death was announced on Sunday.

Other political figures who attended the event included APC governorship candidate for Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli; APC gubernatorial candidate in Osun, Bola Oyebamiji; and former deputy governor in the state during governor Rauf Aregbesola administration, Titi-Laoye Ponle among others.

While Yilwatda and Zulum attended the prayer at the mosque, Aiyedatiwa arrived minutes after the conclusion of the burial rites and headed to Basiru’s residence where he commiserated with him.

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