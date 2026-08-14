Donald Duke: Poor Governance Fuelling Insecurity, Economic Stagnation

Sunday Ehigiator

Presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) for the 2027 general election, Donald Duke, has blamed poor governance for the worsening insecurity and economic stagnation in Nigeria, warning that the country risks deeper social and economic crisis unless its current trajectory is urgently reversed.

Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, said Nigeria’s economy had failed to grow in line with its rapidly expanding population, arguing that insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping are symptoms of deeper economic dysfunction.

Speaking in a recent interview, Duke said his decision to return to frontline politics was driven by the urgency of the challenges confronting the country.

“The direction the country is going requires very urgent intervention. Another four years, if we don’t change the trajectory, I see disasters where it is already looming. It will deepen further.”

He called for comprehensive reforms aimed at addressing insecurity, revitalising agriculture, rebuilding critical infrastructure, strengthening the education and healthcare systems and creating a more business-friendly environment capable of driving sustainable economic growth.

Duke said the government must prioritise productive investment, affordable credit, improved security and policies that would enable Nigerians to create wealth

According to him, tackling insecurity required addressing the economic conditions that had left many Nigerians without meaningful opportunities.

He also called on opposition parties to unite and provide Nigerians with a credible political alternative, stressing that political leaders must place national interest above personal ambitions.

Reflecting on his tenure as governor of Cross River State, Duke said his administration focused on agriculture and tourism after identifying the state’s comparative advantages.

He cited the Calabar Carnival and investments in the Obudu Ranch as examples of initiatives designed to attract visitors, create jobs and stimulate economic activity.

“Every state in Nigeria has something to sell,” he said, arguing that development should be driven by the unique strengths and economic potential of each state.

Duke said the same approach could be applied across the country by identifying the comparative advantages of individual states and providing the infrastructure, financing and policy support required to develop them.

He further stressed the need for stronger investment in agriculture, infrastructure, education and healthcare, as well as policies that would encourage businesses to expand and create employment.

The PRP candidate warned that failure to change course would worsen the challenges facing the country, urging political leaders to pursue long-term reforms capable of restoring economic growth and improving the security and welfare of Nigerians.