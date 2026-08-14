Tinubu Action against EFCC over Osun an Afterthought, States Reps Minority Caucus

Juliet Akoje In Abuja.

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, has accused President Bola Tinubu of issuing what it described as a “panicky and belated afterthought” directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the freezing of the Osun State Government’s accounts.

The lawmakers said the development revealed serious contradictions within the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government and alleged that the action was part of a deliberate attempt to intimidate the Osun State Government ahead of weekend’s governorship election.

In a statement jointly signed by the Minority Leader, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, and the Caucus spokesman, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, the lawmakers said Tinubu’s directive asking the EFCC to withdraw its order freezing the state’s accounts came only after widespread public criticism.

According to them, the directive was motivated by the “massive public outcry” that followed the EFCC’s action rather than a genuine commitment to upholding the rule of law.

The Minority Caucus said the episode demonstrated what it called a “Government At War With Itself,” arguing that statements from the President and officials of the anti-graft agency appeared to contradict one another.

The lawmakers drew attention to a statement credited to the EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who said on national television that the freezing of Osun State’s accounts was carried out “without a valid court order.”

They, however, noted that President Tinubu, in a statement issued later that same Thursday afternoon, directed the EFCC to approach the court to “vacate the order.”

The Caucus questioned the apparent contradiction, asking whether a court order existed or not.

It also questioned whether the president was aware of the statements and actions of officials appointed by his administration, and whether he had lost control of what it described as an “army of sycophants” allegedly acting as though they were above the people.