NSCIA Cautions against Unwarranted Attacks, Provocation of Muslims in Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has warned against the unwarranted provocation, assault, and baseless profiling of Islam and the Muslims in the country.

The Council issued the warning yesterday in a statement by its spokesman, Abbas Jimoh.

It said its restraint and commitment to peace and unity of Nigeria should not be misinterpreted as cowardice, saying there was always a limit to endurance.

NSCIA noted that in spite of the marginalisation of Muslims in public space of Nigeria, some individuals, pandering to certain foreign interests to create confusion, incite unrest, penetrate and disintegrate Nigeria were still accusing the obviously deprived Muslims of oppression and persecution.

NSCIA said: “Some bizarre statements that 90-95 per cent of criminals are Muslims by an extremist former Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President on the promptings of a news anchor during a recent Channels Television programme that looked more like a well-rehearsed drama than an interview is one of such reckless, baseless and irresponsible statements that a government conscious of responsibility to all should have acted upon.

“This ought to have attracted at least a reprimand from responsible government regulatory agencies, in the interest of peace and national security.

“The media and the security agencies pretend that such opinions are not capable of provoking retaliatory statements or actions with the potential threat to the nation. If any Muslim leader has made such statements, he would have been a guest of the police and other security agencies.”

It blasted some Christian leaders for alleging that the Fulani, a euphemism, for Muslims were responsible for the recent unfortunate kidnaps in Oyo State, even though the names of some of suspects arrested in Ibadan, suggested otherwise.

The Council alleged marginalisation of Muslims from power, saying despite the fact that all ministers from the southern part of Nigeria were non-Muslims, few who either resigned or removed were replaced by non-Muslim, with reference to Yusuf Tuggar, Adegoke Adelabu as well as Dr. Umaru Ganduje, who were replaced by Christians.

NSCIA said when the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo during their presidential attempts had Christian vice-presidential candidates, with no Muslim ever mentioning or accusing them of Christian-Christian tickets, a pseudonym that is being used to blackmail and deprive Muslims of their lawful entitlements and legitimate rights in Nigeria.

“When General Yakubu Gowon made Chief Obafemi Awolowo the Federal Commissioner for Finance and the Vice-Chairman of the Federal Executive Council, no one raised a noise on the Christian-Christian bearings,” NSCIA said, urging government and security agencies to do the needful before the Muslims run out of patience in the light of persistent attacks and marginalization.

The Council warned that the barrage of open assault on the integrity of Islam and the Muslims in public spaces should be checked in the interest of peace and order.