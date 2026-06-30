ADC, Labour Party Acknowledge Receipt of INEC Access Codes Ahead of 2027 Elections

• Court orders commission to generate, release access code to Rickett’s leadership in ADA

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Labour Party (LP) have acknowledged the receipt of the access codes from independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the upload of their candidates’ names for the 2027 general election.

National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, told THISDAY that the party had received the access codes from INEC.

Abdullahi said, “We have received the access codes for the various offices from INEC. In fact, we received the INEC codes from them since yesterday.”

Similarly, LP National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, stated that the party had received the access codes from INEC.

Asogwa said, “I was just told that the national chairman, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, has received the INEC codes.”

It was gathered that All Progressives Congress (APC) had also received the access codes from INEC but it was not certain if the party had commenced the issuance of the access codes to nominated members because of challenges it was currently facing.

Investigation by THISDAY in several states revealed that many aggrieved aspirants had filed petitions at the APC national secretariat through the party’s appeal committees.

In some states, party leaders and stakeholders had intervened to prevent disputes from escalating.

Court Orders INEC to Generate, Release Access Codes to Akin Rickett’s Leadership

A Federal High Court in Abuja ordered INEC to generate and release access codes for the registration of All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as a political party to the Chief Akin Rickett-led leadership.

Justice Peter Lifu, in a judgement yesterday, gave the commission 72 hours within which the access code must be released to the pro tem secretary of the association.

Lifu faulted the electoral body for releasing the access code to one Umar Ardo, who was not a recognised pro tem secretary of the political association and consequently declared the action of INEC as illegal, wrongful, null and void.

The court ordered INEC to open its portal for a period of one week to enable the plaintiff upload necessary documents, including membership register into INEC’s custody as required by law.

Gombe APC Candidates Receive INEC’s Nomination Forms

APC governorship and National Assembly candidates in Gombe State yesterday received INEC forms issued through the party’s national secretariat as duly elected and certified party flag bearers.

At a brief ceremony held in his office at Government House, Gombe, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya formally presented the INEC nomination forms to the candidates, signifying the completion of the party’s internal nomination process and the beginning of the legal process for the submission of candidates to INEC.

Those who received the INEC forms included the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, who had earlier emerged as the party’s candidate after securing an overwhelming mandate from members.

Other who received their nomination forms were APC’s senatorial candidates: Yahaya for Gombe North Senatorial District, DCP Ahmed Mohammed Deba (Rtd.) for Gombe Central, and Hon. Jerry Damara for Gombe South.

Similarly, the party’s six House of Representatives candidates received their forms.

They included Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (Akko Federal Constituency), Hon. Ali Isa JC (Balanga/Billiri), Hon. Fatima Binta Bello (Kaltungo/Shongom), Hon. Inuwa Garba (Yamaltu/Deba), Hon. Sadam Bello (Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye), and Hon. Jamilu Shabewa (Dukku/Nafada).