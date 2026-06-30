Mutfwang Reaffirms Commitment to Peace as Dariye Committee Submits Report

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieving lasting peace through inclusive dialogue and stronger collaboration with the federal government.

He made the remarks in Jos while receiving a strategic report from the committee led by former governor Joshua Dariye, set up after the state’s recent engagement with President Bola Tinubu.

Mutfwang described the document as a crucial roadmap for addressing Plateau’s complex security and socio political challenges.

He noted that Tinubu showed genuine concern for the state and issued clear directives to intensify efforts toward restoring peace.

He added that misinterpretations surrounding the presidential engagement made it necessary to establish the committee to provide clarity and unify public understanding.

The governor commended traditional, political, and religious leaders for sustaining dialogue across divides and announced that the report will be presented to a broader stakeholders’ assembly to ensure wider participation in the peace building process.

On his part, Dariye said the committee’s work touched directly on community safety and long term stability.

He explained that the two volume report highlights the multidimensional nature of Plateau’s security challenges and identifies gaps in the implementation of past peace initiatives.

The report recommends a comprehensive recovery framework that included protecting vulnerable communities, supporting displaced persons, rebuilding affected areas, restoring livelihoods, and strengthening interfaith and traditional mediation efforts.

Dariye also stressed the need for strategic communication to reshape public perception and project Plateau as a state defined by resilience, justice, hospitality, investment, and tourism.

Submission of the report underscored the Mutfwang administration’s commitment to evidence based policymaking and its resolve to position Plateau State as a secure and stable environment for investment and development.