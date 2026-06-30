Ikeja Electric Appoints Onyelucheya CEO

Peter Uzoho

Ikeja Electric has announced the appointment of Mrs Ogochukwu Onyelucheya as its Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2026, as the company strengthens its leadership to accelerate growth, innovation, and service excellence across the power sector value chain.

The utility firm announced this in a statement signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie.

The appointment follows the transition of Mrs Folake Soetan, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2020 and will be taking on broader strategic responsibilities across the energy sector.

Commenting on the development, Chairman of Ikeja Electric, Mr. Kola Adesina, praised Soetan’s transformational leadership and enduring impact on the organisation.

“Folake has been instrumental in transforming Ikeja Electric into a more resilient, customer-focused, and performance-driven organisation. Her leadership reflects the very essence of innovation, resilience, and impact,” Adesina said.

Reflecting on her time as CEO, Soetan said: “It has been an honour to lead Ikeja Electric and work alongside a team committed to delivering value to customers and communities. As I take on this new role across Sahara’s Power and Upstream businesses, I look forward to supporting the Group’s vision of delivering sustainable, inclusive, and impactful energy solutions across Africa.”

Speaking on her appointment, Onyelucheya expressed gratitude for the opportunity and reaffirmed her commitment to the company’s mission.

“Taking on the responsibility of building on the strong foundation at Ikeja Electric is a privilege for the incredible IE team and me. Our focus remains on delivering improved service, deepening customer trust, and driving sustainable performance as we continue to create value for all stakeholders,” she stated.