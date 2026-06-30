LiquidCrest Marks 30 Years of Service As Licensed Bank

Jessica Erobomhan

LiquidCrest Microfinance Bank, formerly known as Owotutu Microfinance Bank, has announced a milestone in its institutional journey, marking thirty years of financial services to Nigerian individuals, traders, and small businesses.

The firm in a statement reiterated the bank’s continued evolution from a community-rooted financial cooperative into a technology-driven microfinance institution licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Originally established as Owotutu Microfinance Bank, the institution built its foundation on the needs of underserved communities, providing access to credit and savings solutions at a time when formal financial services remained out of reach for many Nigerians.

Ag. Managing Director, LiquidCrest Microfinance Bank, Ayobami Alabi: “Our growth from Owotutu to LiquidCrest is a story of staying true to the people we serve while improving the capacity to serve them better,” Every system we have upgraded, every product we have introduced, has been driven by one question: what does the Nigerian business owner or salary earner actually need?”

The bank’s evolution has been anchored on a mission to drive financial inclusion, particularly for MSMEs that remain underserved by conventional banking institutions. LiquidCrest’s SME and Micro Business Loan product, which provides credit from N50,000 to N2,000,000 for individual borrowers and up to N10,000,000 for corporate borrowers, with flexible repayment terms, represents a direct response to the working capital gap that continues to constrain small business growth in Nigeria.

“Financial inclusion is not a tagline. It is the reason this institution has survived and grown across three decades,” said Eyitayo Raufu, Head of Sales, LiquidCrest Microfinance Bank. “We have watched businesses start, stumble, and scale because they had access to the right financing at the right time. That legacy is what we carry into the next phase of this institution.”