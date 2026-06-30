Beyond CSR: Economic Logic Behind Community-owned Development Projects

By Madhurii Sarkar-Amoda, Community and Stakeholder Development Manager at Segilola Resources Operating Limited

For decades, companies have measured the success of their community investments by the number of projects delivered. Yet the true measure of impact is not what is built, but what continues to create value long after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For many years, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has served as the primary framework through which organisations contribute to the development of their host communities. While these efforts have delivered important benefits, many have remained dependent on continued corporate support. Once the funding ends or the company exits, the sustainability of the project often comes into question.

This challenge is prompting a shift in how businesses think about development. Increasingly, organisations are recognising that sustainable impact requires more than infrastructure, donations, or short-term interventions. It requires ownership. Communities must be active participants in shaping and sustaining the initiatives designed to improve their lives.

Community ownership has therefore emerged not only as a development imperative, but also as an economic one. When communities have a meaningful role in decision-making and management, projects are more likely to be maintained, protected, and positioned to create long-term value. This is particularly relevant in the mining sector, where operations are finite and companies must consider how communities can continue to thrive long after extraction activities have ended.

At Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), Nigeria’s first large-scale commercial gold mining company, this principle has shaped our approach to community development. We have learned that the most sustainable outcomes rarely come from projects delivered to communities. They come from projects built with communities and ultimately owned by them.

That philosophy begins with participation. Rather than imposing external assumptions about development priorities, we work through existing governance structures and community leadership to identify needs, define priorities, and co-create solutions. The objective is not simply to deliver projects, but to help establish systems that communities can manage, strengthen, and sustain independently.

One example is the Ogere-Ekun Golden Water Factory in Iperindo. Governed by a Board of Trustees made up of community representatives, the factory will provide local stakeholders with direct oversight and accountability. Supported by production facilities, water infrastructure, storage systems, and power generation assets, it’s designed as a self-sustaining, revenue-generating enterprise.

Its significance extends beyond access to clean drinking water. The factory demonstrates how development projects can evolve into community-owned economic assets that generate value beyond a company’s direct involvement. More importantly, it illustrates how community development can move beyond philanthropy and become a mechanism for local wealth creation. By placing ownership and responsibility in the hands of the community, the project creates opportunities for long-term economic participation rather than long-term dependence.

The same principle underpins our Livelihood Restoration Programmes. Through the distribution of plantain suckers, cocoa seedlings and agricultural inputs, community members are equipped with resources that can strengthen productivity, improve livelihoods, and generate sustainable income. The focus is not simply on providing support, but on creating pathways to economic resilience.

Economic inclusion also extends to employment. At SROL, 27% of the workforce comes from host communities. By investing in local talent and skills development, businesses can create opportunities that extend beyond direct employment and contribute to broader economic growth.

Infrastructure development plays an equally important role. Projects such as the rehabilitation of the Imogbara/Odo-Ijesha Road corridor improves access to markets, reduces transportation barriers, supports local commerce, and unlocks economic opportunities that extend far beyond the project’s lifespan.

Taken together, these initiatives demonstrate that community ownership is not simply a social responsibility strategy; it is a business strategy. Communities that have a stake in development initiatives are more likely to protect shared assets, maintain infrastructure, and support the long-term success of projects. This helps strengthen trust, improve stakeholder relationships, and contribute to a more stable operating environment.

For mining companies, the value of this approach is particularly significant. Mining operations are finite by nature, making it essential to create opportunities that can outlast the life of a mine. Community-owned initiatives help build self-sustaining economic systems that continue generating value long after extraction activities have ended. In doing so, they create a stronger foundation for both community prosperity and long-term business success.

Community ownership challenges the traditional notion of CSR by redefining what constitutes successful development. Rather than creating short-term interventions, it creates lasting economic systems that strengthen local capacity, expand opportunities for shared prosperity, and support sustainable development for generations.

The future of sustainable development will not be defined by the number of projects companies build, but by the number of opportunities they create for communities to build and sustain themselves. When ownership is placed in the hands of local stakeholders, development becomes more resilient, more impactful, and better positioned to endure. In the end, the most successful development projects are not those that communities depend on, but those they can confidently own, grow, and pass on to future generations.

.Madhurii Sarkar-Amoda is the Community and Stakeholder Development Manager at Segilola Resources Operating Limited.