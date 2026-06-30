WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria Announces First Nigerian Managing Director

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria has announced the appointment of Courage Obadagbonyi as Managing Director, effective 1st July succeeding Jeethu Jose.

This appointment reflects the organisation’s continued focus on developing strong leadership from within its global talent pool while ensuring sustained growth and operational excellence.

A seasoned executive with over two decades of international experience, Courage Obadagbonyi has held leadership roles across finance, operations, and general management at leading global organizations including APM Terminals, General Electric, and Lafarge. Prior to this appointment, he served as Chief Financial Officer for the APM Terminals Nigeria cluster, with responsibility for financial strategy across Nigeria and San Pedro, Cote D’Ivoire.

He also served in an acting capacity as the Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa between 2025 and March 2026, further strengthening his operational leadership experience.

Speaking on his appointment, Courage Obadagbonyi said: “I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place at WACT. The terminal plays a critical role in connecting businesses in Eastern Nigeria to global markets, and we will continue to focus on safe, reliable and efficient operations.’’

Chief Executive Officer, APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, noted that the appointment reflects the company’s commitment to leadership development and long-term growth: “Across APM Terminals globally, we see strong collaborations and talent development across our teams. This appointment reflects the depth of experience within our organisation and continued focus on building capabilities that support sustainable growth. Nigerians have continued to distinguish themselves through exceptional performance and leadership. Colleagues from our Apapa and Onne terminals have contributed their expertise internationally, while also bringing back valuable best practices to strengthen operations in Nigeria.”