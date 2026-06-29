Round of 32 Begins with Expectations for Favourites and Dark Horses

The Group Stage of the 2026 World Cup were concluded in the early hours of yesterday with the eight best third placed teams emerging to join the group winners and runners up.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana that finished second in Group A behind co-host Mexico opened their Round of 32 knockout fixture against Canada last night in Los Angeles. This knockout fixtures are packed with all the big names, dark horses and a couple of fairytale stories too. This first knockout matches will ultimately set the stage for the road to the New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July when the final game of this 2026 edition will be played to determine the winner. Below are the 16 fixtures of this Round of 32.

Sunday, 28 June

South Africa v Canada (8pm)

This is uncharted territory for both nations, who have previously never reached the knockouts. Canada may have left home soil but expect plenty of fans to travel down to Los Angeles.

Monday, 29 June

Brazil v Japan (6pm)

The stars against the system. A fixture that just screams World Cup – the Selecao against the Samurai Blue. Much-fancied Japan beat the five-time champions 3-2 last October and – 20 years on – will look to avenge a 4-1 defeat in the 2006 group stage.

Germany v Paraguay (9pm)

Paraguay will face Die Mannschaft seeking revenge for a 1-0 defeat in the last 16 in 2002, with the prospect of facing France looming for the winner.

Tuesday, 30 June

Netherlands v Morocco (2am)

This could be the tie of the round. The Netherlands, predicted as tournament winners, against a Morocco side who reached the semi-finals four years ago and have since added sought-after 18-year-old wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi to their midfield.

Ivory Coast v Norway (6pm)

Unstoppable force meets immovable object. That’s Erling Haaland versus an Ivory Coast defence that did not concede in 10 qualifiers. The only guarantee here is Norway’s fans ‘Viking rowing’ their way into Dallas.

France v Sweden (10pm)

We all know about France’s abundance of riches in attack, but the other end of the pitch throws up the most intriguing battle – Viktor Gyokeres v Arsenal team-mate William Saliba. Which of these Premier League champions will come out on top?

Wednesday, 1 July

Mexico v Ecuador (2am)

Mexico at the Azteca is a spectacle worth the early start. And you can have a scouting report on England’s potential last-16 opponent written before breakfast.

England v DR Congo (5pm)

Talking of Thomas Tuchel’s side, it’s the Three Lions’ only family friendly kick-off of the tournament.

Belgium v Senegal (9pm)

Both sides left their best until last in the group stages. There are signs there just might be some sparkle left in Belgium’s golden generation, and while Senegal were officially the worst third-placed qualifier, they managed eight goals in their games against France, Norway and Iraq, and their off-field distractions appear behind them.

Thursday, 2 July

USA v Bosnia-Herzegovina (1am)

It might not quite be the 4th of July, but the co-hosts head to San Francisco Bay in bullish mood, despite the narrow loss to Turkey in their final dead-rubber group game. They face a Bosnia side who might have qualified at the expense of Italy in March, but failed to turn heads in the initial stage.

Spain v Austria (8pm)

Likely to be a clash of size and styles as fit-again Lamine Yamal and the European champions face a rather more direct Austria side who managed to sneak through in the dying seconds of their final game.

Friday, 3 July

Portugal v Croatia (12am)

The last dance? Surely we won’t see 40-year-old Luka Modric or 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo at another global tournament in four years’ time, so one of their World Cup careers is likely to end in the early hours of Friday morning.

Switzerland v Algeria (4am)

Thirteen World Cups, just four group stage exits. Switzerland just seem to always be there, but they are looking for a first knockout win in eight attempts against an Algeria side who possess a 20-year-old named Ibrahim Maza, a player so good he’s known as ‘Mazadona’.

Australia v Egypt (7pm)

Mohamed Salah’s quest for Egypt’s scoring record is a fascinating subplot, especially as the man he is chasing – Hossam Hassan – is his manager, who hauled him off 12 minutes into the second half of their last game when Salah was one short of his record.

Argentina v Capo Verde (11pm)

Six-goal Lionel Messi against 40-year-old Cape Verde stopper Vozinha might, on paper, look like the World Cup’s biggest mismatch, but the veteran keeper has already kept two clean sheets and become a national icon this summer.

Saturday, 4 July

Colombia v Ghana (2.30am)

The sights and sounds of a World Cup are always special, and this clash in Kansas City should work most of your senses. Colombia games have been a sight to behold so far, with their passionate fans packing out the stands in yellow and belting out the national anthem, and Ghana’s supporters are likely to give as good as they get too.