Paralympian, Oluwafemiayo, Named Team Nigeria’s Captain for 2026 C’wealth Games

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Team Nigeria has announced multiple Paralympic and world champion, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, as the captain of the nation’s contingent to the upcoming Commonwealth Games scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said in a statement yesterday that the decision underlined the team’s deliberate commitment to appointing a leader whose achievements, professionalism, and exemplary character embody the values of Nigerian sports.

Olopade emphasized that the selection was intentional and based on merit.

“We are intentional about the selection of our team captain. Folashade Oluwafemiayo is the ideal choice, having consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism, resilience, and excellence throughout her distinguished career. She is a multiple gold medalist, a former world champion, and one of Nigeria’s most decorated para athletes. Her leadership qualities and winning mentality make her an inspiration to every member of Team Nigeria,” he said.

Oluwafemiayo is regarded as one of the world’s finest para powerlifters, winning multiple Paralympic, World Championship, and Commonwealth titles while setting world records.

Her remarkable consistency on the international stage has made her a symbol of excellence in Nigerian sports.

The NSC added that appointment was also made in recognition of the outstanding contributions of Nigeria’s para athletes, who have consistently delivered exceptional performances at major international competitions.

Over the years, the country’s para athletes have been among Nigeria’s most accomplished sportsmen, accounting for a significant share of the nation’s medals at the Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games, African Games, and World Championships.

Folashade is a four-time world champion and two time Olympic gold medalist.

In 2021, she won the gold medal in her event at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia. At the event, she also set a new world record of 152.5 kg.

She competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she won a gold medal in the heavyweight event.