  • Monday, 29th June, 2026

Tobi Amusan Storms to Diamond League Victory, Sends Strong C’Wealth Games’ Warning

Sport | 11 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

World Record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, stormed to another sensation’s best world-class performance of 12.27 seconds to claim victory in the event at the Paris Diamond League.

On a day that things went well for Amusan, with the tailwind also legally at +0.7m/s, Tobi Expresss, as the petit Nigerian sprint hurdler is fondly called, stormed out of her lane four block with a reaction time of 0.135 seconds to lick the entire field.

American Grace Stark finished second in 12.38s, just ahead of compatriot Alaysha Johnson, who clocked 12.39s, while Dutch woman Visser improved on her heat performance to finish fourth in another season’s best of 12.41s.

According to the National Sports Commission, (NSC), Amusan’s victory represents another significant milestone in Amusan’s resurgence this season as the reigning Commonwealth champion continues to build momentum ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The victory also earned Amusan the maximum 21 Diamond League qualification points, moving her to the top of the qualification rankings after four of the eight qualifying meetings and strengthening her bid to reach the Diamond League Final.

Last week, Tobi Amusan was listed as one of Nigeria’s representatives to the 2026 Commonwealth Games taking places in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23rd – August 2nd. 

She is expected to once again defend her 100mH crown which she won in Gold Coast, Australia and Birmingham, UK in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

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