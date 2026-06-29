Stoppage-time Eustaquio Winner for Canada Sends Bafana Packing from the World Cup

South Africa’s remarkable FIFA World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday evening in Los Angeles after a spirited defensive display was undone by a dramatic stoppage-time strike from Stephen Eustaquio, handing Canada a 1-0 victory and a place in the Round of 16.

Having become one of Africa’s great stories by reaching the knockout stages for the first time, Hugo Broos’ side once again demonstrated the discipline that had defined their campaign.

Facing a Canadian side ranked significantly higher and buoyed by passionate home support in Los Angeles, Bafana Bafana absorbed sustained pressure for much of the contest but never lost belief.

Ronwen Williams produced another commanding display between the posts, while Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Mbokazi and Aubrey Modiba led a defence that repeatedly frustrated Canada’s attacking stars.

Canada dominated possession during the opening half but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against South Africa’s disciplined defensive block.