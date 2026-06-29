…Africa Celebrates Nine Teams in World Cup  Knockout Stage

Nine out of the 10 African teams at the World Cup advanced to the second round in a major breakthrough for the continent’s football that could lead to bigger representation at future tournaments.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana however lost 1-0 in stoppage-time in their Round of 32 clash with co-host Canada in Los Angeles last night

The 90% success rate comes on the back of Morocco reaching the semi-finals in Qatar four years ago and offers hope for the future of the game on a continent ‌that is soccer-mad but whose progress is often held back by administrative and logistical factors.

“It’s a source of great pride that there are so many African teams qualified for the Round of 32,” said Democratic Republic of Congo coach Sebastien Desabre after his side came from behind to earn a thrilling 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan and secure their progress.

“For many years the African continent has been working hard and making progress,” said the Frenchman with some 15 years’ experience of working with both clubs and national teams in Africa.

“Sure, there is still room for improvement, and ⁠we must ensure we try and remain humble but we are happy to be part of this progression of African football,” he said after Saturday’s first World Cup win for the Congolese.

Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles were the only African team that failed to make it past the first round at the finals, with Cape Verde, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Morocco and South Africa finishing runners-up in their respective groups and Algeria, DR Congo, Ghana and Senegal all finishing among the eight best third-placed finishers.

“The global competitiveness and world-class quality of African football is being recognised and highlighted by the victories and qualification to the World Cup Round of 32, by each of the nine African national teams,” said Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe in a statement on Sunday.

“The hard work and investments in youth football development, coaching, professional football leagues and football infrastructure in each of CAF’s 54 member associations and in the CAF competitions, is bearing fruit,” he added.

Africa will ‌need to ⁠continue its trajectory at the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States if it is to successfully lobby for more places at future tournaments.