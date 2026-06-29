APC Sweeps Gombe LGA, LCDA Polls

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has recorded a clean sweep in the Gombe State Local Government Council elections, winning all chairmanship and councillorship seats contested across the state.

The elections, conducted by the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC), were held in the state’s 11 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the 13 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) established by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya through an Act of the Gombe State House of Assembly.

Announcing the official results over the Weekend, the Chairman of GOSIEC, Abdullahi Garba Talasse, declared that the APC won all the 11 local government chairmanship seats, the 13 LCDA chairmanship seats, as well as all 240 councillorship positions.

Talasse explained that the APC was the only political party that fielded candidates in all the 11 LGAs, 13 LCDAs, and the 240 councillorship wards, while other participating political parties contested only in selected areas based on their organisational strength and preparedness.

The GOSIEC Chairman noted that the creation of the 13 LCDAs by Yahaya has significantly expanded the Commission’s electoral responsibilities while broadening the state’s democratic space to accommodate greater grassroots participation and leadership opportunities.

He described the establishment of the LCDAs as a bold initiative that has brought governance closer to the people, enhanced grassroots administration, and created more platforms for political inclusion and community development.

Talasse commended political parties, security agencies, election officials, and voters for their peaceful conduct throughout the electoral process, which he described as orderly and successful.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya has congratulated all the newly elected chairmen and councillors, describing their victory as a clear expression of the confidence reposed in them by the electorate.

The governor urged the elected officials to regard their victory as a call to selfless service, stressing that the expectations of the people were high and could only be met through transparent, accountable, and people-oriented leadership.

He called on them to work closely with their respective communities, promote unity and inclusiveness, and remain committed to delivering the dividends of democracy at the grassroots, irrespective of political, ethnic, or religious affiliations.