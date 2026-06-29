Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, George Hail Herbert Macaulay’s Legacy at His 80th Memorial

Segun James

President Bola Tinubu has, eulogised one of the foremost nationalists in Nigeria, Herbert Macaulay, saying the late elder statesman’s life has continued to be an inspiration to generations.

The president’s remark was made at the 80th anniversary of the death of Macaulay at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The President, last year, pardoned the nationalist following his conviction by the British colonial government for his nationalistic stance against political injustice.

Speaking on behalf of the President, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Folashade Ogunsola, said Macaulay stood for leadership, responsible citizenship, and an enduring commitment to the common good.

“Tinubu firmly believes that one of the greatest ways to honour Herbert Macaulay’s legacy is by investing in the education of our people. It is through education that we nurture informed citizens, develop visionary leaders, and build a prosperous nation.

“And this remains the guiding philosophy of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda under which the federal government is implementing far-reaching reforms to improve access to quality education, also to strengthen skills development, promote innovation, and prepare Nigerians and Nigerian youth to compete successfully in the global economy.”

The president, who added that the average age of the Nigerian is 19 years, noted: “We have a huge youth population. If they are not educated, we are going to have a major crisis in the future. And this will not be done just by government but by each and every one of us in our corners.”

On his part, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, “80 years of remembering of this great icon, who lived for about 82 years at that time, he was the grandson of Bishop Ajayi Crowder. There is nobody in the country that will not remember also that name, the man that created the first secondary school in Nigeria, CMS government school

“And so you can see that this is a family and a name that has long history that has helped us build what we’re all enjoying today as a nation.

“Because if there was no yesterday, there can never be today and tomorrow will begin to rewrite wrong history. So, we need to remember how we got to where we are and so I want to thank you for coming together for remembering a name like Herbert Macaulay and for bringing everybody together.”

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, a great grand nephew of Macaulay and convener of the gathering, declared that Nigeria still has an unfinished responsibility to build a nation worthy of the sacrifices made by the country’s founding nationalists, particularly the first Nigerian nationalist, Herbert Macaulay.

George made the assertion while delivering a memorial lecture titled: “An Exposé on the First Nigerian Nationalist – Papa Helas Herbert Macaulay,” where he paid glowing tribute to the man widely regarded as the Father of Nigerian Nationalism.

According to him, the struggle confronting the present generation was no longer against colonial rule but against weak institutions, insecurity, poor governance, and the erosion of public trust in democratic processes.

“The unfinished task before our generation is not the struggle against colonial rule. That battle was fought by Herbert Macaulay and those who followed him.

“The unfinished task before us is the struggle to build a nation worthy of their sacrifices. The challenge before us is to strengthen democratic institutions, deepen public accountability, promote justice and fairness, and ensure that leadership remains a sacred trust rather than a personal privilege,” George said.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included Gen Ike Nwachukwu, former Deputy Governors of Lagos, Sinat Ojikutu and Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele, Bimbo Oloyede, Joju Fadairo, Oba Moshood Oyekunle Akanbi Oluwa, and Wole Oyelese among others.