Fashola at 63: Tinubu Hails Ex-Lagos Gov Remarkable Contributions to Public Service, Governance, National Devt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with ex-governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, as he clocks 63 on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The president, in a press release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, highlighted Fashola’s remarkable contributions to public service, governance, and national development.

Tinubu described the former governor as an outstanding administrator, accomplished legal practitioner, and patriotic Nigerian whose exemplary leadership has left an enduring legacy across the country, particularly in Lagos State.

The president also noted Fashola’s unwavering loyalty to the ideals of progressive good governance, integrity in public office, intellectual depth, and steadfast commitment to nation-building.

Tinubu recalled with pride Fashola’s distinguished tenure as his Chief of Staff between 2003 and 2006 and governor of Lagos State from 2007 to 2015, during which he consolidated on the gains of progressive governance through landmark reforms in infrastructure, transportation, security, education, healthcare, environmental management, and public sector administration.

According to the President: “Fashola’s commitment to excellence, which helped to transform Lagos into a model of innovation and sustainable urban development, will continue to signpost him as an outstanding governor and leader.

“We must also commend his dedicated service in the federal cabinet between 2015 and 2023, when he took charge of critical ministries of Works, Power and Housing.

“As former Governor Fashola celebrates another year, I wish him well. I pray that Almighty Allah will grant him many more years in good health, wisdom, strength, and fulfilment as he continues to contribute to the growth, unity, and prosperity of our nation.”