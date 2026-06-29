Amid Uncertainty, 66% of Family Businesses in Africa Show Growth Momentum

Kayode Tokede

A survey by PWC has revealed that 66 per cent of family businesses in Africa showed strong growth performance and momentum amid local and global uncertainties.

The PwC’s Africa Family Business Survey 2025 based on insights from 79 family businesses across East, West and Southern Africa, revealed that 66per cent of respondents reported single-digit or double-digit sales growth over the past year, outperforming the global average of 57per cent.

According to the report, the strong performance highlighted the continued momentum of family businesses in Africa, even as they face economic volatility, regulatory reform and evolving stakeholder expectations.

“Operating amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, technological disruption, climate pressures and economic uncertainty, these businesses are navigating change with discipline and intent,”the report explained.

The report noted that across the region, family businesses are responding to distinct economic priorities shaped by local conditions.

“In West Africa, reform efforts are centred on fiscal stability, regional integration and infrastructure development. In Southern Africa, businesses are navigating ongoing energy constraints while accelerating the transition towards more diversified and reliable power systems. In East Africa, leaders continue to advance digital transformation, expand trade and logistics networks, and foster innovation-led ecosystems,” it said.

Speaking, Africa Family Business Leader, PwC, Esiri Agbeyi said, “Family businesses in Africa have built a strong foundation for growth. Disciplined strategies and a clear focus on technology and AI show that the fundamentals are in place.

He said, “The next step is to build on these strengths by scaling purpose, improving decision-making, and activating reputation and long-term capital as drivers of growth.”

Family Business Leader, South Market, PwCc, Herman Eksteen added, “South African family businesses tend to adopt a conservative, values-led approach to managing public reputation, placing a strong emphasis on long-term legacy, trust, and social responsibility over short-term visibility or risk-taking.”