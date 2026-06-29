Stakeholders’ Canvass Improved Welfare for Seafarers

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s maritime sector have called for stronger protection, improved welfare and sustained investment in seafarers, recognising their indispensable role in global trade and economic growth.

The call was made at the 2026 Day of the Seafarer celebration organised by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA in Lagos.

Themed, “Carrying World Trade, Carrying the Risk,”the event brought together National Assembly members, policy makers, government officials, security agencies, labour unions and other industry stakeholders. It provided an opportunity for deliberation on the invaluable contributions of seafarers to global trade and the need to sustain enhanced welfare for them.

Delivering the National Assembly’s goodwill message, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun, described the theme as a fitting reflection of the sacrifices made by seafarers and reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to legislation that promotes maritime safety, seafarers’ welfare, indigenous shipping and maritime education.

“Seafarers are indispensable to international trade and deserve policies that guarantee their safety, welfare and professional advancement. The National Assembly will continue to support legislative initiatives that strengthen the maritime sector and position Nigerian seafarers to compete effectively in the global shipping industry,”he said.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Director, Maritime Safety & Security in the ministry, Mr. Makoji Musa,reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to improving seafarers’ welfare, promoting decent work and strengthening Nigeria’s maritime workforce under the Blue Economy agenda.

“Seafarers remain the backbone of global trade, and this administration will continue to pursue policies that protect their welfare, enhance their skills and position them for greater opportunities in the international maritime labour market. Investment in our seafarers is an investment in Nigeria’s economic future,” he stated.

Welcoming participants, Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, noted that despite facilitating over 80 per cent of global trade, seafarers continue to face occupational hazards, security threats and prolonged separation from their families.

“NIMASA will continue to place the welfare and professional development of Nigerian seafarers at the centre of our regulatory responsibilities because a resilient maritime industry can only be built on a motivated, well-trained and adequately protected workforce,” Dr. Mobereola said.