Tinubu to Restructure Senior Citizens Centre, Welfare Packages for the Elderly 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Renewed Hope for the Elderly (RHE) has disclosed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was restructuring the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) to institutionalise comprehensive welfare packages for millions of elderly Nigerians.

These, according to the group, included, improved pension administration, specialised healthcare, retirement welfare and expanded access to age-friendly medical services.

The group said the planned restructuring represented one of the most ambitious efforts yet to restore dignity to senior citizens by transforming the NSCC into a stronger institution capable of delivering sustainable welfare programmes nationwide.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, yesterday, the Director-General of RHE, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, said the Tinubu administration was laying a solid foundation for long-term social protection for elderly Nigerians.

According to him, the federal government has already demonstrated a renewed commitment to older persons through efforts aimed at strengthening the National Senior Citizens Centre and introducing policies that would guarantee their wellbeing.

Olaonipekun said, “We acknowledge the growing attention being given to senior citizens under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Through the strengthening of the National Senior Citizens Centre, the Federal Government has demonstrated a renewed commitment to creating policies and programmes that uphold the dignity of older persons.

“We welcome initiatives aimed at improving pension administration, retirement welfare, specialised geriatric care, preventive healthcare and expanded access to age-friendly medical services.”